'It Will Be Influential' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether A Player's Vaccination Status Will Influence Transfer Policy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and whether his transfer dealings will be influenced by a player's vaccination status.

The Reds travel to London to play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and the German is likely to be missing key trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones who all had 'suspected' positive tests ahead of the 3-1 victory against Newcastle on Thursday.

As reported by The Athletic, Klopp was speaking at his pre-match press conference about whether a player's vaccination status will have an impact on Liverpool's transfer dealings.

“We are not close to signing a player but, yes, it would be influential, definitely.

“If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us. He doesn’t want to be a threat, of course, it is not that he thinks, ‘Oh my God, I don’t care about the others,’ but he is, and we have to find different scenarios.

“He has to change in a different dressing room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car.

“From an organisational point of view, it gets really messy. If you really want to follow the protocols, it is incredibly difficult to do. If one gets Covid and he was in the last four days around him, he will be in isolation.

“If we have to travel to a country to play international football and we come back, he has to self-isolate – all these kinds of things.

“Of course it will be influential. We have to do all these kinds of things, like building extra buildings for unvaccinated players, and it will not happen. Hopefully, it will not be necessary in the future.”

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases across the UK and the emergence of the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc causing a number of Premier League matches to be postponed.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League will decide on a break in the season to try and get the situation under control.

