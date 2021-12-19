ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hubble Protocol Raises $3.6M in Pre-IDO Event To Support Its Zero-Interest DeFi Platform

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHubble Protocol Raises $3.6M in Pre-IDO Event To Support Its Zero-Interest DeFi Platform. Hubble Protocol raises $3.6 million in a pre-IDO seed funding round. Hubble will use the fund to support its zero-interest...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Defi Marketplace and NFT Platform Arcade Raises $15 Million in Series A Funding Round – Finance Editorials 24

The decentralized finance (defi) marketplace, non-fungible token (NFT) financialization platform, and lending application Arcade has announced the company has closed a Series A investment round for $15 million. Just recently, Arcade facilitated an onchain loan of $800,000 against an NFT portfolio from a lender with over $10 billion. Arcade Raises...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise

The decentralized finance (DeFi) project Hubble Protocol has recently closed a seed funding round that raised $3.6 million. This early support for Hubble comes from several major and influential names in the crypto industry who are key players working to expand DeFi on Solana, which is currently the world’s fastest blockchain.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Platform Anthemis Group Secures $700M to Support its Fintech Strategy

an investment platform that’s focused on cultivating change in the financial system, has announced that they’ve now closed multiple funds. Combined, the total raises exceed $700M, bringing the company’s AUM to $1.2 billion. This key milestone comes more than 10 years after the firm emerged as one of the earliest and most active investors in the Fintech industry, signaling the next phase of growth for the firm as it “positions its platform, team and leadership for 2022 and beyond.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ido#Defi#Delphi Digital#Jump Capital#Cms#Spartan#Mechanism Capital#Digital Strategies
CoinTelegraph

Hubble nets $3.6M funding to develop Solana’s DeFi and stablecoin hub

London, Dec. 16, 2021 — Hubble Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoin project referred to as a supercharged “MakerDAO of Solana,” has announced $3.6 million raised in a pre-initial DEX offering (IDO) seed round of fundraising. This seed round will support the continued development of Hubble’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Interlay raises $6.5M to accelerate Bitcoin DeFi interoperability

DFG Capital has led a $6.5 million investment in the interoperability start-up Interlay, which is building infrastructure for decentralized finance applications across major blockchains such as Ethereum, Cosmos and Polkadot. As per the announcement, the new funds will be used by Interlay to scale its operations and bring more developers...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bioworld.com

Inventia raises A$35M to bring its 3D cell culture platform to US

PERTH, Australia – Inventia Life Science Pty. Ltd. closed a A$35m (US$25 million) series B round that will see the company bring its Rastrum 3D cell culture platform to the U.S. market. The technology can “revolutionize the way drug discovery is done,” Inventia Founder and CEO Julio Ribeiro told BioWorld.
INDUSTRY
AlleyWatch

Hyperscience Raises $100M for its Data Automation Platform that Blends the Machine Layer with the Human Layer

Over the next five years, the amount of data created globally is expected to exceed 180 zettabytes. 99.5% of collected data never gets used or analyzed partly because the volume of unstructured data is increasing 35% year-over-year, leaving this data, much of it valuable, in a void. Businesses must devise solutions to streamline the collection, retention, and use of data so that it’s secure, efficient, and cost-effective. Hyperscience is an intelligent automation platform for document processing that’s centered around a human approach. By focusing both on the machine layer and human layer, the platform is able to not only introduce the efficiency of technology but also allow the technology to become more intelligent with human intervention guiding the machine learning, creating more time and capabilities both for humans and the tech. Hyperscience ensures that users are able to access machine-readable data throughout the organization to more effectively leverage their resources, adapt to changing circumstances, and accelerate digital transformation in a structured, unprecedented manner to have critical information at their fingertips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coinspeaker.com

The Robinhood of DeFi? THORWallet Raises Over $4M for Development of Its Retail-Ready DeFi Wallet

THORWallet plans to become a driving force in the rapidly growing THORchain ecosystem with a multichain DeFi wallet solution. This year has been huge for decentralized finance, the near-limitless potential applications of blockchain and DeFi are being discovered every day, with innovation continuing to expand in all directions. With over $96 billion currently locked in decentralized finance protocols, growth in the industry is not set to slow down anytime soon.
RETAIL
VentureBeat

Gtmhub raises $120M to expand its automatic OKR-tracking platform

Gtmhub, a Denver, Colorado-based startup developing an objectives and key results (OKR) tracking platform, today announced that it raised $120 million in series C funding led by Index Ventures with participation from Visionaries Club, Insights Partners, Singular, and CRV. The proceeds bring the company’s total raised to over $161 million, which CEO Ivan Osmak says will be put toward hiring and product expansion.
DENVER, CO
zycrypto.com

Astra Protocol Raises $9 Million To Further Strengthen Its Compliance Layer

Astra Protocol is thrilled to announce it has raised $9 million in its private sale to help in building its compliance layer. As things are progressively advancing for the platform, it has also secured solid backings from top-tier investment groups and individuals. Some of the esteemed investors in the project...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Single Finance raises $1.2m to build the first farming database and market-neutral strategy platform

Single Finance has raised a seed round of $1.2 million from notable crypto investment funds and angels, including 0xVentures, Enzac Research, Genblock Capital, Trinity Venture Capital, SkyVision Capital, and some angels in the industry who wish to remain anonymous. Contango Digital Assets and Aventures will also join as strategic partners to strengthen the connection to the DeFi space.
AGRICULTURE
AlleyWatch

NewtonX Raises $32M for its B2B Research and Intelligence Platform that Connects Business Professionals to the Right Experts at Scale

The knowledge economy has been the foundation of economic activity for developed nations since the 1960s. Prioritizing intellectual capital, allows businesses to be more efficient and dynamic, leading to innovation and customization but the skills that are required to succeed are continuously evolving, presenting a challenge for businesses. NewtonX is a B2B research and intelligence company that connects companies with subject matter experts for consultations, group workshops, or full-scale surveys. The company’s proprietary technology can reach over 1.1B professionals in 140 industries that businesses leaders are easily able to access to ensure they are receiving relevant information from the most relevant sources to power their critical decisions. All knowledge providers who engage with NewtonX have their backgrounds, subject matter expertise, and IDs checked by NewtonX to ensure all data is vetted, not collected based on flawed methodology, and is highly reflective.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cryptoslate.com

DeFi + NFT Monetization Protocol

This project report is brought to you in partnership with Launchpool Labs. Launchpool Labs incubator in partnership with CryptoSlate is excited to bring you the Project Report series – an in-depth overview of projects that are at the forefront of the industry, by expressing an unbiased evaluation of the technology used, product maturity, team information, SDKs and code, an assessment of the risks and opportunities around investment in the project, and much more. Today, we’re introducing the Unicred Project Report.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Continual raises $4M for its AI-powered data platform

The data warehousing space is vast but also dominated by a small number of players, like Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, BigQuery and Databricks. This makes it easier for startups that want to tap into the data stored in them to build their own innovations on top. For Continual, that means providing businesses with an accessible tool for building predictive models.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Signal AI raises $50M for its ‘decision augmentation’ platform

Startup Signal AI has raised $50 million in funding to boost its “decision augmentation” platform, which uses artificial intelligence to help companies track important business developments such as changes in customer sentiment. Signal AI, incorporated as Signal Media Ltd., announced the funding round today. Highland Europe led the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

German revenue-based financing platform Re:cap raises $111.5M Seed round

The growth capital has come from pan-European VCs Felix Capital and Project A Ventures, with participation from existing investor Entrée Capital. The new capital will be invested into further expansion of the team as well as product and entering new European markets from its launch base of Germany. Initially focused on SaaS businesses, it has plans to move into other verticals.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy