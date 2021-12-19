ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID this (trigger ?) fish ?

Just caught this guy off a dock on the intracoastal near Ponce Inlet, Florida. About 10" long, hit a little knuckle of shrimp I was using to try and catch pinfish. Looks like some sort of triggerfish, but clearly quite a bit different than our gray triggers, and definitely not a queen either. Anybody seen one of these before & know what it is? been googling for a bit with no luck.
PONCE INLET, FL
Key Largo tips, please?

I'll be staying at Key Largo Kampground for 3-4 nights, starting Dec 23rd. Best I can tell, I'll have to trailer my kayak each night, so I can launch anywhere within a reasonable drive or at the campground. I have a PA12, gas and electric motors, outrigger. So, I have long range and no worries about tipping. Those things in mind, for what and where are my best fishing options? I've fished middle keys a few times (tarpon,permit, sharks, etc) but not this area.Preferably big fish as opposed to more smaller ones. Thanks.
KEY LARGO, FL
Lunker’s Inshore Slam in PI Sound

Loooooong time no post. RIP Big Tuna and RustyFan. Miss ya guys. Hello to all the old school Forum folk…and to all the newbies 🤣. Fished 330-600PM and fish were surprisingly aggressive post front. Water temp 66° at 5PM. Fish were cruising the bushes and liked sunny spots. Sightfished some snook. Broke a couple good ones off. Landed a 23” followed up by a fat 23” Red. Had to get on the trolling motor to drag it out. Surprisingly the trout took the longest. Too many ladyfish! Finally got one on a Chug Bug. This fishing thing is easy 🤣
HOBBIES
Another bottom fishing report - 12-18

Was a gorgeous day on the ocean, and we got out well before sunup. Went out of Vilano this time and stopped around 9 mile. Quickly caught some red snapper on shrimp and frozen sardines, but noticed several large schools of bait on the surface. We put about 50 sardines in the livewell and headed out to some public numbers in about 80 feet of water. Tons of red snapper and grunts, but I was hoping for some sea bass or lane snapper. Stopped fishing with the live baits and put down a chicken rig with two small pieces of squid. Caught a few grunts and then hooked something large and knew it wasn't a snapper. Put a 37" cobia in the boat on a tiny piece of squid - go figure. Little while later, I was reeling in a grunt and two dolphin followed it to the boat. My dad pitched a live sardine and hooked one. As he was unhooking that one, I dropped another sardine and hooked the other, but it spit the hook.
HOBBIES
Is anyone fishing?

This site has been really dead! Heading to Vero Beach for the winter next week. How has the fishing been? I really would like a slot snook on the fly rod this trip.
VERO BEACH, FL
Jackpot

And a steady light rain guaranteed bad fishing. But one of of the best days. 1.Five black drum,best 19lbs. 5.Five sheepshead,best 19". current take the jig past brush piles.
HOBBIES
For Sale: 2 Penn 625 downriggers

For Sale: 2 Penn 625 downriggers, including the base, ball, and boom extension. In great shape. You will need a couple of mounting screws. Asking $250 OBO each. Call or text Steve at 772 532 6537.
Gator Hunting Tips

I use 100 lbs powerpro. Went to 80 lbs a few years back and lost more gators. Back to 100 lbs now. The extra lbs over the 30 lbs drag is for abrasion resistance, when the line gets snagged on rocks or sticks while fighting a gator. · Share on...
ANIMALS
12/20/2021 Finally back on the water. Shake down run to Causeway Reef

Wow where does the time go just about the time Covid hit I was diagnosed with health issues that required 2 surgery's. Then I was ready to hit the water again. Then a call from where my boat is docked my boat was sinking, this after 2 days of back to back tropical rains. Another bump in the road. Boat was pulled out and taken to A1 marine for the work that was to be done: total rewire, steering., pumps etc and all the other stuff. I knew it would take awhile .. While the work was being done more surgery ,and chemical treatments.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
High Speed Trolling

Headed outta PE this morning at 620am looking for wahoo. Hit the freighters and zig zagged from 125 to 400ft all the way up to the Martini in Boynton then turned around and back to Hillsboro. Not a thing, speed was up and down from 10 mph to 15 mph. I don’t think I’m gonna was my time over here, I’ll just wait for the right weather window and run across if I’m gonna do any HST. Day was really nice out and boat ran great so there’s that.

