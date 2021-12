The Minnesota Vikings are fighting hard for a playoff spot while the statuses for several of their key offensive players remain up in the air. Running back Dalvin Cook, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and wide receiver Adam Thielen is still limited in practice due to a high ankle sprain. Minnesota did get some good news, though: quarterback Kirk Cousins was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO