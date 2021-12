New Hampshire has its first pediatric COVID-19 related death as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain across the country. The child died in another state in September and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate. The state did not disclose where the child's gender or age. The child was too young as to have received the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO