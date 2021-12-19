ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompidou Centre architect Richard Rogers dies at 88 -media

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Richard Rogers, the Italian-born architect who designed landmark buildings including the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Millennium Dome in London, has died aged 88, media reported. The BBC reported a spokesman saying...

