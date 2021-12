The vast majority of millennial millionaires own bitcoin and are planning to increase their holdings next year, according to a new survey conducted and reported by CNBC. The survey polled investors with $1 million or more in investable assets to uncover that 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies. More than half (53%) have allocated at least 50% of their wealth in cryptocurrency, while about a third have at least 75% of their investable assets in bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO