Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.

As Thomas Tuchel ’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless. They can attribute it in part to the absence of many of their premier attackers, in Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but profligacy was not the problem. They created too few chances to miss many.

Wolves had only lost 1-0 to Liverpool and Manchester City. This time they claimed a point against title contenders. They illustrated why they, along with the trio at the top, have the best defensive record. They can lament the fact that only Norwich have scored fewer. Follow all the reaction to Wolves vs Chelsea and the action from Tottenham vs Liverpool below: