I made a promise to myself at the start of the year that I would slow down on my ever-growing collection of eyeshadow palettes (though, how many palettes is too many palettes, really?). However, when I saw the new Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette ($67), I immediately forgot my New Year's resolution and added it to my stash. The thing is, I've felt very uninspired by the shadow palettes that launched in 2021; so many looked nearly identical to ones I already own. But I can always count on Huda Beauty to come out with a palette that stands out from the rest with unique shades and innovative textures (just take the brand's Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, which I'm quite fond of, for example), and this new addition is no different.

MAKEUP ・ 9 DAYS AGO