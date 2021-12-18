ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Hydro Course in Texas Opens in McKinney

The City of McKinney is offering a new way...

hellowoodlands.com

The Stand “American Classics Redefined” Restaurant to Open First Texas Location in Hughes Landing

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined” restaurant is opening its first Texas location in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands.® The popular California restaurant that has redefined fast-casual dining will be located on the ground level of Two Lakes Edge, the award-winning luxury, multifamily development by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC).
wbap.com

The First Omicron Death In Texas

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) Harris County – The first Omicron Variant death has been confirmed by Harris county health officials. The victim was a man in his fifties from the eastern portion of Harris county. He was not vaccinated according to officials. With the number of Covid cases on the increase,...
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Artista to open Texas location

Pizza Artista is set to open in Groves, Texas, according to a report in The Port Arthur News. The build-your-own pizza concept was founded in Louisiana. This is the first Texas location. It's owned by a former Domino's employee of 30 years. "This is my first business to own myself,"...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tire processor opens East Texas facility

ArkLaTex Tire Processing has opened its first facility to provide a way for East Texans and surrounding regions to dispose of tires. The company opened its first location in Linden in Cass County, said Operations Director Stephen McLemore, but he said the company does have plans to expand into other locations.
Light Reading

Ubiquity promises open fiber network in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Ubiquity, a private infrastructure investment firm that develops and manages critical communications infrastructure throughout the United States, has announced plans to break ground on a city-wide open-access fiber optic network in Georgetown, Texas in early 2022. The first customers will come online in the summer of 2022, while the full buildout will be completed over a two-to-three-year period and cover most of the city.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New studio Pryme Yoga to open in McKinney in 2022

Pryme Yoga, a boutique yoga and primal movement studio, is set to open in early January at 7701 Stacy Road, McKinney. Pryme Yoga will provide yoga-inspired experiences that also employ sound healing, visualization, essential oils, infrared sauna therapy and crystal healing, according to the website. Classes will be offered to people at all ability levels, and will highlight different styles and traditions of yoga. Styles of yoga that will be taught include vinyasa and yin, as well as sculpt and fusion, the website states. www.prymeyoga.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New furniture store to open off University Drive in McKinney; Primo's to open in Flower Mound River Walk and more top DFW business news

Catch up on the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. The furniture supply store has more than 40 locations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Stores provide furniture and mattress selections from brands such as Bernhardt, Mayo, Flexsteel, Hooker, Klaussner, Best, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Purple. According to management, the company will...
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney parklet program made permanent

Parklets will now be permanently allowed in a portion of downtown McKinney, thanks to a City Council vote. On Tuesday, McKinney City Council members unanimously approved amending city code to permanently allow for parklets, seating that turns curbside parking spaces into outdoor communal areas, in a part of the downtown area.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salvation Army of McKinney opens overnight station to provide temporary shelter

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Overnight Warming Station opened in November at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway. The warming shelter is open between November and March when temperatures are lower than 36 degrees for more than two days in a row, a spokesperson with The Salvation Army said. The station aims to provide a safe and warm place for those who do not have shelter. It also provides meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks. 972-542-6694. www.salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/mckinney.
portasouthjetty.com

McKinney earns TASA scholarship

Port Aransas ISD Superintendent Sharon McKinney is one of two recipients of the Texas Association of School Administrators’ 2022 Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship. The recipients were selected from among a pool of applicants by the TASA Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship Committee, a group of Texas school superintendents and other public school district administrators. The other recipient is LaTonia Amerson, a […]
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New grocery store and restaurant Desi District opens in McKinney

Desi District, a high-end grocery store and restaurant, held its grand opening Dec. 10. It is located at 5400 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney. Desi District is a modern and urban Indian street food eatery and neighborhood market. In addition to traditional Indian food, the eatery offers fusion food that caters to a wide audience. Popular items include Kati Rolls, Desi Burgers and desserts, officials with Desi District said.
