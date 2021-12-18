First Hydro Course in Texas Opens in McKinney

Pryme Yoga, a boutique yoga and primal movement studio, is set to open in early January at 7701 Stacy Road, McKinney. Pryme Yoga will provide yoga-inspired experiences that also employ sound healing, visualization, essential oils, infrared sauna therapy and crystal healing, according to the website. Classes will be offered to people at all ability levels, and will highlight different styles and traditions of yoga. Styles of yoga that will be taught include vinyasa and yin, as well as sculpt and fusion, the website states. www.prymeyoga.com.

