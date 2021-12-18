First Hydro Course in Texas Opens in McKinney

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 22. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 20-21. Dallas-Fort Worth. McKinney is home to restaurants that serve both classic and unique flavors. Here is a look at 11...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) There are no shoulder-to-shoulder crowds here, no mad dash to 70% off, but downtown Dallas may be dazzling again as a holiday destination location. This street has just blown up... Continue on to full article...
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined” restaurant is opening its first Texas location in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands.® The popular California restaurant that has redefined fast-casual dining will be located on the ground level of Two Lakes Edge, the award-winning luxury, multifamily development by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC).
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) Harris County – The first Omicron Variant death has been confirmed by Harris county health officials. The victim was a man in his fifties from the eastern portion of Harris county. He was not vaccinated according to officials. With the number of Covid cases on the increase,...
Pizza Artista is set to open in Groves, Texas, according to a report in The Port Arthur News. The build-your-own pizza concept was founded in Louisiana. This is the first Texas location. It's owned by a former Domino's employee of 30 years. "This is my first business to own myself,"...
Known for peppery brisket and an acerbic sense of humor, John Mueller, grandson of Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, has reportedly died at age 52. Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn broke the news on Twitter Thursday, with more details forthcoming from the pitmaster’s family. Mueller ran Louie Mueller...
Aaron Parkins and his family were ready for a change. A big one. Aaron and his wife, Sayaka, along with their two kids and dog, made the big jump from Washington State to the Lone Star State over the summer for the "people and BBQ," as Aaron puts it. It...
ArkLaTex Tire Processing has opened its first facility to provide a way for East Texans and surrounding regions to dispose of tires. The company opened its first location in Linden in Cass County, said Operations Director Stephen McLemore, but he said the company does have plans to expand into other locations.
GEORGETOWN, Texas – Ubiquity, a private infrastructure investment firm that develops and manages critical communications infrastructure throughout the United States, has announced plans to break ground on a city-wide open-access fiber optic network in Georgetown, Texas in early 2022. The first customers will come online in the summer of 2022, while the full buildout will be completed over a two-to-three-year period and cover most of the city.
Pryme Yoga, a boutique yoga and primal movement studio, is set to open in early January at 7701 Stacy Road, McKinney. Pryme Yoga will provide yoga-inspired experiences that also employ sound healing, visualization, essential oils, infrared sauna therapy and crystal healing, according to the website. Classes will be offered to people at all ability levels, and will highlight different styles and traditions of yoga. Styles of yoga that will be taught include vinyasa and yin, as well as sculpt and fusion, the website states. www.prymeyoga.com.
Catch up on the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. The furniture supply store has more than 40 locations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Stores provide furniture and mattress selections from brands such as Bernhardt, Mayo, Flexsteel, Hooker, Klaussner, Best, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Purple. According to management, the company will...
Parklets will now be permanently allowed in a portion of downtown McKinney, thanks to a City Council vote. On Tuesday, McKinney City Council members unanimously approved amending city code to permanently allow for parklets, seating that turns curbside parking spaces into outdoor communal areas, in a part of the downtown area.
The Salvation Army’s Emergency Overnight Warming Station opened in November at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway. The warming shelter is open between November and March when temperatures are lower than 36 degrees for more than two days in a row, a spokesperson with The Salvation Army said. The station aims to provide a safe and warm place for those who do not have shelter. It also provides meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks. 972-542-6694. www.salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/mckinney.
Port Aransas ISD Superintendent Sharon McKinney is one of two recipients of the Texas Association of School Administrators’ 2022 Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship. The recipients were selected from among a pool of applicants by the TASA Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship Committee, a group of Texas school superintendents and other public school district administrators. The other recipient is LaTonia Amerson, a […]
Texas roadways are already packed ahead of Christmas. Holiday's can already be a lot to handle. Now add in thousands more travelers, it will get more hectic. Henry Lee, Store Manger of the Road Ranger in Lacy-Lakeview said this week, his view of I-35 is anything but calm.
Desi District, a high-end grocery store and restaurant, held its grand opening Dec. 10. It is located at 5400 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney. Desi District is a modern and urban Indian street food eatery and neighborhood market. In addition to traditional Indian food, the eatery offers fusion food that caters to a wide audience. Popular items include Kati Rolls, Desi Burgers and desserts, officials with Desi District said.
Prosper’s mayor could be in trouble with the law after leaving the scene of an accident. McKinney Police say last Monday night the driver of a car turned in front of a truck driven by Mayor Ray Smith causing him to slam on his brakes.
El Paso, get ready for a sweet taste of Mexico as Suspiros Cakes, Mexico's largest bakery, expands into Texas, opening its first cake store in El Paso. Suspiros Cakes, Mexico's largest bakery, is expanding its reach in America by opening its newest cake shop in the Sun City, and honestly, it was about time.
Since the bill was signed into law around six months ago, it might have slipped your mind, that here in Louisiana, we are in for some new sights beginning next Saturday, January 1, 2022. From January 1 forward, in Louisiana, if you think you see someone smoking a joint, out...
Comments / 0