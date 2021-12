Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes issued his Christmas message for 2021. The peace and joy of Jesus Christ be with you on this Christmas Day!. As we celebrate Christmas and the joyous birth of … Jesus, I extend my prayers to all people of Guam. Something so magnificent as the son of God becoming flesh to save us from our sins should stir our hearts to prayer, fervently and frequently. We pray in exaltation. We pray in appreciation. We pray as a way of conversing with our Lord and telling him how much we love him for all that he has done and continues to do for us.

