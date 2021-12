Southeastern Grocers has partnered with DoorDash to join its marketplace and offer delivery in as soon as 45 minutes, DoorDash announced on Tuesday. The grocery company, which includes the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners, will offer DoorDash delivery of “tens of thousands” of items from more than 400 stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The participating stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO