Police: Woman dies in Sunday morning shooting on W County St in Hampton

By Julius Ayo, Alexis Platt
 6 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene following an early morning shooting on Sunday in Hampton.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to 100 block of West County Street.

The woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified on Monday as 34-year-old Ashley Marie Albers, of Hampton.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was outside behind “a multi-tenant residence” when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV1fZ_0dQyfLX400
    West County Street shooting, Dec. 19, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTfFo_0dQyfLX400
    West County Street shooting, Dec. 19, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

