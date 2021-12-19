Police: Woman dies in Sunday morning shooting on W County St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene following an early morning shooting on Sunday in Hampton.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to 100 block of West County Street.

The woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified on Monday as 34-year-old Ashley Marie Albers, of Hampton.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was outside behind “a multi-tenant residence” when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

West County Street shooting, Dec. 19, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

