NFL

Tony Pollard ‘Expected to Play,’ Claims Report, But Dallas Adds Rookie RB for Cowboys at Giants

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 6 days ago

While the Dallas Cowboys have indicated all weekend to us that Tony Pollard will be a “game-time decision, and while his end-of-week work creates optimism for the 9-4 Cowboys in their Sunday meeting with 4-9 New York, ESPN is going with “expected to play” as its early-morning Sunday declaration.

Maybe that will come true.

Entering the weekend, we’re told the running back will test his foot (torn plantar fascia) at MetLife Stadium before the medical staff helps make a final decision.

Pollard got DNPs in practice all last week, but he was upgraded to limited'' this week following the team's Thursday and Friday workouts at The Star.

And on Friday, the final injury/practice report made official had Pollard moved to “questionable” for Sunday.

Just in case, Dallas has moved running back JaQuan Hardy up from the practice squad.

Demarcus Lawrence (foot) is no longer on the list at all. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is not on the injury list and we are told experienced his best practice week in some time as he will for the second straight game wear a brace on his balky knee.

Cowboys Cut Kamara Among Roster Moves

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

6 hours ago

Jaylon Signed to Giants Roster - Despite Doing 'Landry Shift' In Loss to Cowboys

Jaylon Smith is a demonstrative guy. That's the best way we can explain this.

9 hours ago

Did QB Dak Prescott Drop Out of MVP Race?

Oddsmakers have Dak Prescott in the race, but how much ground does he had to make up?

11 hours ago

Amid speculation that Dak Prescott's recent struggles might be injury-related, the QB has pronounced himself "100-percent healthy.''

Another offensive weapon, Donovan Wilson, is off the COVID list. He has 30 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season as a key helper at wide receiver, an important special-teams player (as a top punt returner), and also as an unusual weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when it comes to Dallas "exotic'' plays.

The Cowboys presently have two additions to the COVID list in defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill. They will miss this game, with defensive tackle Justin Hamilton getting the call-up along with safety Darian Thompson.

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

