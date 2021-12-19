ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Top US Health Officials: Tough Fight Ahead Against Omicron Variant

By VOA News
 6 days ago

Two top U.S. health officials said Sunday the country faces a “tough few weeks” ahead to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, just as the strain is also leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world. “We’re in a world of...

Voice of America

The Year in US Foreign Policy

WHITE HOUSE — President Joe Biden came into office at a time when U.S. standing in the world had reached a record low point. Across 60 countries and areas surveyed by Gallup’sU.S. Leadership Poll during the last year of Donald Trump's presidency, median approval of U.S. leadership stood at 22%.
Anthony Fauci
Sadiq Khan
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Sajid Javid
Francis Collins
AFP

US health regulator authorizes Pfizer's Covid pill as Omicron surges

The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's anti-Covid pill for high-risk people aged 12 and up, as a surge of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant threatened holiday plans and Americans struggled to find tests. The authorization comes as cases surge across the United States, where testing remains a challenge, with long lines reminiscent of the early part of the pandemic seen across US cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Supreme Court agrees to take up disputes over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up the disputes over president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate and set 7 January as the date for a special hearing in two cases.One of the cases involve the Biden administration’s mandate asking large businesses to either ask employees to be fully vaccinated or test for Covid-19 weekly, while the other is for a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.Rulings for both the cases are likely to follow.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the Justice Department “will vigorously defend both — the legality of both the mandates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
WKRC

As cases of omicron plummet in South Africa, US health officials hope for the same

WASHINGTON (TND) — As omicron spreads and COVID cases rise, many restrictions are going back into place, making some feel like it’s a return to 2020. Proof of vaccination will now be required to get into restaurants, gyms, and other indoor spaces in Washington, D.C. starting Jan. 15. The new rule comes as the District set another single-day case record.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

China’s Zero COVID Strategy Braces for Omicron

WASHINGTON — On Jan 5, 2020, the WHO first reported to the world that cases with “pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City” were reported to it on Dec 31. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, nations are looking for ways to coexist with the COVID-19 pathogen without shutting down their economies again with lockdowns The United States reopened its borders in November. Britain has eased testing and quarantine requirements for vaccinated arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Americas
Health
Public Health
France
Politics
U.S. Politics
BBC
Germany
Netherlands
Coronavirus
Voice of America

Australia Records Major Spike in Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to reimpose mandatory indoor mask-wearing. New South Wales recorded 5,715 new cases, including one death – up from 3,763 posted the day before, which were nearly as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Biden Urges Vaccination, Offers Free Tests Amid Omicron Variant Surge

President Joe Biden urged people to not panic as he announced on Tuesday an updated three-pronged plan to fight an expected rise in COVID-19 cases after the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant. He also pleaded with the millions of unvaccinated Americans to get their shots. VOA's Anita Powell reports from the White House.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

