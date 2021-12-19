Top US Health Officials: Tough Fight Ahead Against Omicron Variant

The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up the disputes over president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate and set 7 January as the date for a special hearing in two cases.One of the cases involve the Biden administration’s mandate asking large businesses to either ask employees to be fully vaccinated or test for Covid-19 weekly, while the other is for a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.Rulings for both the cases are likely to follow.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the Justice Department “will vigorously defend both — the legality of both the mandates...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO