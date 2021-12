From the Storm Tracker 21 Weather team, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas. We felt the mild air today as highs climbed into the mid 50's and temperatures are expected to remain in the 50's for the rest of the night. A warm front associated with a low-pressure system will slide eastward tonight, bringing us widespread rain showers by daybreak tomorrow. Highs will climb into the upper 50's so it will be a perfect opportunity to crack those windows to get some fresh air.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO