Dr. Matt Provencher on the healthiest teams in the NFL heading into Week 15

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game Sunday, 31-30, to the Green Bay Packers. They were without their Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson who was out with an ankle injury. It was the first game in Jackson’s career that he has missed due to injury. In his place, Tyler...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a massive blow on Sunday Night Football. Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the year. The injury was upgraded from an MCL sprain to a torn ACL, meaning Godwin won’t be available in the NFL Playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys offense is at less than peak efficiency these days. After exploding out of the gates early this season, they’ve been running in mud since the start of November. Since Week 9, Dallas’ offense has only rated 24th in the NFL in EPA. Given Week 9...
The NFC East is beginning to heat up in the month of December, with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants facing off on Sunday afternoon. In what was a frustrating offensive performance for both teams, Dallas came out on top 21-6. Whenever going to kneel and run out...
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on Sunday when discussing Trevor Lawrence’s former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this past week just 13 games into his (...)
The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
