Premier League

Newcastle boss Howe eager for Premier League to continue

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United boss Eddie Howe is eager for the Premier League to continue. Howe has maintained all along that he retains confidence in the bulk of his squad and that Newcastle can still...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe upbeat on Lewis and Fernandez return

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is upbeat on Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez returning soon. Both defenders are currently sidelined injured. Howe said on Lewis: "I don't think it will be too long. It's not a major injury but it's enough to keep him out of the festive period and some games in early January. Hamstring strains are usually 3-4 weeks minimum and I think that's probably where he'll be."
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle boss Howe laments decision ‘injustice’

London (AFP) – Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has voiced his frustration over a series of controversial VAR decisions that have frustrated the northeast side’s bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, saying they had crated a sense of “injustice” among his players. The Magpies have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe welcomes Hammond appointment

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has welcomed the input of Nick Hammond. With Hammond, the former Celtic transfer chief, now on board at St James' Park, Howe was asked his views on the temporary role. Howe said: "I think we have several people working behind the scenes in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Catalyst Maxi a huge player for us

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is determined to bring out the best in Allan Saint-Maximin. Saint-Maximin has been used as both a winger and a striker by Howe, who wants his attackers to press the opposition, and the Newcastle head coach knows that getting the best out of the mercurial forward will be key to his side's hopes of staying up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle planning bid for Lille defender Sven Botman

Newcastle are planning to bid for Lille defender Sven Botman. The Magpies are planning to splash the cash in the New Year following their Saudi-backed £300million takeover in October. Lille star Botman, 21, is understood to be their No1 priority, though it is understood that the Dutch youth international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Scotland coach Clarke fires warning at Newcastle winger Fraser

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has warned Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser about his squad status. The Magpies star missed the last international break in November with a calf problem, although did return to training with United before coming on as a sub against Brentford in Eddie Howe's first game in charge.
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Howe not seeking to offload Newcastle fringe players

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists he's not seeking to shift out any of his squad players. Newcastle were one of the few clubs who named four goalkeepers in their Premier League squad at the start of the campaign and Freddie Woodman, who has not played since September, would certainly benefit from another loan move if the right opportunity presented itself in the mid-season window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ‘confused’ at lack of VAR interventions

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted his confusion over the use of VAR amid a burning sense of injustice on Tyneside following a series of controversial decisions. The Magpies, who are facing yet another fight for Premier League survival, have been denied penalties at key moments in each of their last two games and conceded a contentious equaliser at Liverpool with midfielder Isaac Hayden lying prone in the box.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle target Championship stars Berge, Brereton

Newcastle United are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge for the January market. ChronicleLive says Newcastle see the Championship as a more viable market considering their precarious league position and two names from the second tier reportedly feature on their list of targets - Blackburn Rovers marksman Ben Brereton Diaz and Blades midfielder Berge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan move for Everton defender Mason Holgate

Everton defender Mason Holgate is wanted by relegation-threatened Newcastle United. Sky Sports says Newcastle remain keen on Holgate. The 25-year-old has recently forced his way into Rafa Benitez's side due to injuries within the Blues' squad, featuring in the last three league games. However, Holgate could be among Newcastle's targets,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle rival Liverpool for Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria remains a target for Premier League clubs next month. Sky Sports says Newcastle United plan to rival Liverpool for Zakaria. Liverpool have enquired about the 25-year-old's availability this season. But now Zakaria is a potential target for Newcastle as they battle for Premier League survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Howe insists Newcastle don't need '40 points' to beat drop

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes they're at an advantage this season in their relegation battle. Howe is not convinced that teams will have to get close to 40 points to ensure survival in the Premier League this year, and feels the season will boil down to crucial clashes with those in and around them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: We have transfer targets identified

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they face a battle to land their top targets this January market. New defenders are high up on Howe's shopping list next month, but the 44-year-old is well-aware that targets may be put off by Newcastle's perilous position in the table. "We obviously have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid meet with Trippier with Newcastle bid expected

Newcastle United have launched a bid for Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier. AS says Newcastle are willing to pay €20m for the England international during the January market. Atletico directors met with Trippier this week to discuss his situation and make clear coach Diego Simeone doesn't want to lose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

