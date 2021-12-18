SANTA PAWS 5K & Lil' Elf Dash

Don't worry. The Grinch — also known as Jonathan Linens — isn't here to steal Christmas cheer. On Sunday, he joined other costumed Christmas characters from Pittsylvania and Halifax counties in what's now the fourth annual fishing excursion in Clarksville. "It has become a yearly tradition that us and many others look forward to," Linens said. The group began the day fishing beside the bridge in Clarksville on Buggs Island Lake at noon and made their way to Sunoco/Papa John's for lunch where they took photos and passed out candy to children. They finished up the day on the water for more "catfishing." In addition to Linens, the fishing crew included Roy Boaze as Santa, Austin White as the Nut Cracker, Josh Aherron as Rudolph, Josh Koger as Joseph, Zack Wyatt as Frosty the snowman, Caleb Koger as a gingerbread man and Johnny Robertson as Buddy the elf.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO