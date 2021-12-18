ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SANTA PAWS 5K & Lil' Elf Dash

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Springs Marathon Runnes and the Greater Palm Springs Lions Club welcomes you to the SANTA PAWS 5K benefiting Guide Dogs of the Desert. Join one of the biggest gatherings of Santa in the world as you don your 5 piece Santa Suit (included with registration) and spread your Ho! Ho!...

news9.com

OKC Zoo To Host Santa Paws Christmas Event

On Friday, kids have a chance to spend the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and act as Santa Claus for the animals!. This is a part of the Zoo's Family Overnight program called Santa Paws. Kids 4-years-old and up will create gifts and make special deliveries for the animals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
funcheap.com

Photos with “Santa Paws” at Ghirardelli Square (SF)

900 North Point Street, Suite E204ASan Francisco, CA, 94109United States (map) Santa loves dogs, too! Bring your furry pals down for a visit and photo with Santa Paws near YAP in the West Plaza. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDIO-TV

Up North: Tons of Santa sightings at Wild Santa 5k

Santa is coming to town, or more like Santas. Over the weekend more than 420 participants headed to Wild State Cider to run in this year's Wild Santa 5k. "We started this event in 2019, took a year off, and now we are back. So it's great to see that we got this momentum still and we have people coming out and dressing as Santa, just getting the holiday cheer going," said Alisha Bradley, Executive Events Director for the race.
DULUTH, MN
wnky.com

Operation Santa Dash brings smiles to the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you saw Santa and the Grinch riding around with the Bowling Green Police and Fire Departments on Thursday, you aren’t crazy! You got a joyous glimpse of Operation Santa Dash!. The event is a mini-Christmas parade put on by the city of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
GoDanRiver.com

Photos: Santa, Grinch and other Christmas characters dash to the water for Yuletide fishing

Don't worry. The Grinch — also known as Jonathan Linens — isn't here to steal Christmas cheer. On Sunday, he joined other costumed Christmas characters from Pittsylvania and Halifax counties in what's now the fourth annual fishing excursion in Clarksville. "It has become a yearly tradition that us and many others look forward to," Linens said. The group began the day fishing beside the bridge in Clarksville on Buggs Island Lake at noon and made their way to Sunoco/Papa John's for lunch where they took photos and passed out candy to children. They finished up the day on the water for more "catfishing." In addition to Linens, the fishing crew included Roy Boaze as Santa, Austin White as the Nut Cracker, Josh Aherron as Rudolph, Josh Koger as Joseph, Zack Wyatt as Frosty the snowman, Caleb Koger as a gingerbread man and Johnny Robertson as Buddy the elf.
LIFESTYLE
DeSoto Times Today

Santa, Buddy the Elf, and wildlife experts host kids’ Christmas workshops

Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation (MWR) based outside Hernando, donned a Whoville-inspired up do hairstyle and red sweater amid 73 degree humidity Friday night. The warm temps made for a warm evening for kids and their parents to see Santa Claus in person and pop-up Christmas “shops.”...
KIDS
97X

Get Into the Holiday Spirit and Run a 5K Dressed as Santa

How do you want to bring the holiday spirit into your life? Chances are, you'll want to do it in some way that doesn't involve sitting around in your pajamas eating leftover Christmas cookies and watching Holiday movies on repeat until the new year rolls around. Instead, you could volunteer at a local soup kitchen, do some shopping at one of your favorite local small businesses, or sign up for a race where you could dress as Santa or an elf or a polar bear.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Independent

Santa Claus and his elf abseil down Brighton Viewing Tower

Santa Claus and an elfin helper were filmed landing 531ft in the air on the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower on Brighton beach. The festive giants were then seen abseiling down to reach the glass pod at 450ft to which they celebrated the accomplishment by doing a dance. The stunt...
THEATER & DANCE
animalfair.com

Holiday Furtastic Photo! Santa Paws and his Adorable Helpers!

Thank you Beth from the Bronx for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
culturemap.com

For the Love of Go presents Santa's Jingle Bell Run 5K and Kids 1K

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa’s Jingle Bell Run is a 5K event that runs through downtown and Historic District in San Marcos. Christmas music will be played along the 5K route. The 1K route runs through the Sights and Sounds Festival.
LIFESTYLE
funcheap.com

Elf the Musical in Santa Rosa (Dec. 10-19)

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Times-Reporter

Selfless Elf 5k to be held

The Selfless Elf 5k will be held at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s main campus, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron. On-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 8 a.m. The race will begin and end at the campus. Race participants...
AKRON, OH

