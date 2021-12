Reviving the ancient city with a new art museum and public square. ACRC, the architectural design & research institute of zhejiang university, has completed the xu wei art museum and green vine square within the shaoxing ancient city in china. robust granite walls, extended glazing and ‘herrington slope’ roofs complete the cultural ensemble which emerges as a new public landmark for the city. ‘we try to establish a kind of new spatial expression, with a view to connecting the surrounding built environment mainly based on the small scale of traditional dwellings, meeting the demands of contemporary art exhibitions for large space, and meanwhile discussing the topic of ‘modernity in historical context’,’ the architects share.

