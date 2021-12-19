ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

pritzker prize winning architect richard rogers passes away at 88

designboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard rogers, an icon of contemporary architecture. richard rogers, the british architect behind projects such as the pompidou centre in paris and the millennium dome in london, has died at the age of 88. his passing was confirmed last saturday evening, at his home in london. knighted in 1991...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Wallpaper*

Richard Rogers: an appreciation

Richard Rogers’ buildings were the product of a truly singular talent. It was a talent not afraid to flirt with the prospect of failure; that existed at the very frontier of the feasible and the limits of the buildable; and which will not merely endure, but prevail. Architects typically work at the end of a fast-flowing artistic tradition, closer to the mouth of this river than its source. Not Rogers. He seemed always to be first: he was always there at the start of something special.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Obituary: Richard Rogers

Richard Rogers, Baron Rogers of Riverside, helped design some of the most remarkable buildings of the past 50 years, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd's building in London and the Millennium Dome at Greenwich. They were utterly original structures: exhilarating, beautiful, playful and strange, technologically innovative and visually...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
designboom.com

in finland, daniel libeskind's first arena is wrapped in graphic screening

The nokia arena is sited atop of tampere’s railway tracks in the heart of the city. the mixed-use program includes a multi-purpose ice hockey arena, a 273-room hotel, and five mixed use blocks topped by five residential towers. the urban scale development creates a new live-work-play complex and creates a connection between the historic city and the 20th century extension.
ARCHITECTURE
The Independent

Queen’s touching tributes to Philip in first Christmas message since his death

The Queen is to deliver a particularly personal Christmas Day message, surrounded by reminders of her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh heartfelt decorations made by children and the sound of a choir.This is the 95-year-old monarch’s first festive period without Philip who died aged 99 in April.Coronavirus restrictions at the time meant the Queen was forced to sit alone in St George’s Chapel for his funeral service.In the message, the Queen is seen wearing a chrysanthemum brooch that she wore during her honeymoon in 1947 at Broadlands country house, Hampshire, and she is sat next to...
U.K.
designboom.com

THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021: meet the winners of milan's golden madonnina award!

Initiated in 2017 and curated by designboom, with patronage by the milan city council, THE DESIGN PRIZE is an annual award program that celebrates excellence on a global scale. the award recognizes both the extraordinary achievements and little sparks of beauty and delight that have emerged over the past 12 months. after three fantastic gala events, held during milan design weeks in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a year of absence due to COVID-19 – THE DESIGN PRIZE returns with a new format in 2021. instead of our usual award ceremony, this year designboom honors ten amazing creative minds by traveling around the world to hand over the golden madonnina statuettes in person. we have already delivered the madonninas to some of this year’s winners, including tom sachs, fulvio ferrari and isabel + helen, while the rest of the ceremonies will be taking place very soon.
DESIGN
designboom.com

outside barcelona, SUMO architects wraps its BE house in an operable shading system

SUMO architects introduces a breezy dwelling, dubbed ‘BE house,’ for a family of four in in argentona, a small city situated 30min by car from barcelona. the house is situated along a plot of 370 square meters with an optimized orientation within its natural and built surroundings, characterized by small, clustered houses. the house was designed inspired by passive house principles. it is compact, and defined by its offset occupiable facade. the concrete floor on the ground floor allows the interior to become a low heating and cooling demand building.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

intricate pop music center inspired by the seabed opens its doors in taiwan

The pop music center in southern taiwan by manuel monteserín opened its doors to the public, ten years after it won the award of an international competition. the design team sought to give a strong identity to this area, where due to its history and geopolitical situation, many cultural elements coexist and thrive.
VISUAL ART

