Ravens vs. Packers: How to watch, listen, and stream

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2021 season. Baltimore currently stands at 8-5, while Green Bay comes into the matchup with a 10-3 record.

A win would go a long way for the Ravens in terms of getting back on track, as they are coming off of two-straight losses to division rivals. However, a loss to an NFC opponent doesn’t completely derail their season, as they still have two more divisional games to go to improve upon their divisional record.

Below is all of the information needed to watch, listen to and stream Baltimore’s Week 15 contest with Green Bay.

Game information:

Teams: Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, December 19th

Kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45

FOX / WTTG Ch. 5 (Washington)

  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio:

National Radio: ESPN Radio

  • Announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

