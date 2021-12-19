ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Good News Sunday: How Jet City Coalition aims to assist seniors, low-income residents in communities near O'Hare

By Susan Klovstad
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. Kevin Murphy of Des Plaines believes paying it forward is as easy as shoveling an elderly neighbor's driveway or mowing their grass. It is even as easy as going...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Superhero night Jan. 14 in Wheeling

The Wheeling Park District will host a superhero night for kids on Jan. 14. Activities are set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd. Aimed at youths between the ages of 5 and 10, the supervised event will include an obstacle...
WHEELING, IL
Daily Herald

Lake County forest preserves accepting holiday trees after Christmas

The Lake County Forest Preserve District will be providing recycling drop off sites for holiday trees. Donated trees are chipped and used for trails and landscaping. Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Feb. 1, at one of eight forest preserve locations: Grant Woods in Fox Lake; Greenbelt in Waukegan; Half Day in Vernon Hills; Heron Creek in Long Grove; Lakewood in Wauconda; Old School in Libertyville; Ryerson Woods in Deerfield; and Van Patten Woods in Wadsworth.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Noti...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Buechner Room, 1st Floor of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, at which time the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for: -A 473 square foot variation from Chapter 28, Section 5.1-3.5b (Maximum Impervious Surface Coverage) to allow 5,675 square feet of impervious surface coverage where 5,202 square feet is allowed. And any other variations which may be required by the Zoning Board of Appeals on the following legally described property: Parcel 1: The west½of Lot 1 (except the north 15 feet thereof taken for street) in County Clerks Division of Lot 3 in subdivision of the south west ¼ of the north west ¼ of Section 29, Township 42 North, Range 11 east of the third principal meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Parcel 2: The west 51.80 feet of that part of the original Lot 3 in the subdivision of the southwest ¼ of the northwest ¼ of Section 29, Township 42 north, Range 11, east of the third principal meridian recorded March 14, 1868 in Book 166 of Maps Page 62 as Document 162099 described at follows: Commencing 2 chains and 14 links, 141.24 feet south of the northwest corner of said Lot 3, running thence east 7 chains, 462 feet to the center of Highway; thence south along center of said Highway 2chains and 86 links, 188.76 feet; thence west 7 chains 462 feet to the west line of said Lot 3; thence north 2 chains and 86 links, 188.76 feet along the west line of said Lot 3 to the place of beginning, excepting therefrom the south 112 feet of said tract. Also the south 5 feet of Lot 7 (except the south 7.88 feet thereof) in County Clerks Division of Section 29, Township 42 North, Range 11, east of the Third Principal Meridian, recorded April m5, 1880 as Document 269019 in Arlington Heights, Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 9 E. Hawthorne Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Persons with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services, such as an American Sign Language interpreter or written materials in accessible formats, should contact David Robb, Disabilities Services Coordinator at 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, (847) 368-5793 (Voice), (847) 368-5980 (Fax) or drobb@vah.com. Peter Siavelis, Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Published in Daily Herald in December 25, 2021 (4575386) , posted 12/25/2021.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Society
Naperville, IL
Society
State
Missouri State
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Franklin Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rosemont, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Government
City
Park Ridge, IL
City
Naperville, IL
Daily Herald

Gary's mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

GARY, Ind. -- Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately and stay...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#O Hare#Volunteers#Christmas#Good News#Jet City Coalition#Illinois Author Project#De La Pagina
Daily Herald

Arlington Heights Chilly Open returns Jan. 15

The Arlington Heights Park District's Chilly Open will return Saturday, Jan. 15, at Arlington Lake Golf Club, 1211 S. New Wilke Road. Each player gets a round of golf, a raffle ticket with a chance to win a special prize and all the delicious hot chili they can eat. Coffee, beer, and hot chocolate also will be available. Prizes are awarded to the top players in male, female, and senior divisions.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
137K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy