Good News Sunday: How Jet City Coalition aims to assist seniors, low-income residents in communities near O'Hare

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Buechner Room, 1st Floor of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, at which time the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for: -A 473 square foot variation from Chapter 28, Section 5.1-3.5b (Maximum Impervious Surface Coverage) to allow 5,675 square feet of impervious surface coverage where 5,202 square feet is allowed. And any other variations which may be required by the Zoning Board of Appeals on the following legally described property: Parcel 1: The west½of Lot 1 (except the north 15 feet thereof taken for street) in County Clerks Division of Lot 3 in subdivision of the south west ¼ of the north west ¼ of Section 29, Township 42 North, Range 11 east of the third principal meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Parcel 2: The west 51.80 feet of that part of the original Lot 3 in the subdivision of the southwest ¼ of the northwest ¼ of Section 29, Township 42 north, Range 11, east of the third principal meridian recorded March 14, 1868 in Book 166 of Maps Page 62 as Document 162099 described at follows: Commencing 2 chains and 14 links, 141.24 feet south of the northwest corner of said Lot 3, running thence east 7 chains, 462 feet to the center of Highway; thence south along center of said Highway 2chains and 86 links, 188.76 feet; thence west 7 chains 462 feet to the west line of said Lot 3; thence north 2 chains and 86 links, 188.76 feet along the west line of said Lot 3 to the place of beginning, excepting therefrom the south 112 feet of said tract. Also the south 5 feet of Lot 7 (except the south 7.88 feet thereof) in County Clerks Division of Section 29, Township 42 North, Range 11, east of the Third Principal Meridian, recorded April m5, 1880 as Document 269019 in Arlington Heights, Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 9 E. Hawthorne Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Persons with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services, such as an American Sign Language interpreter or written materials in accessible formats, should contact David Robb, Disabilities Services Coordinator at 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, (847) 368-5793 (Voice), (847) 368-5980 (Fax) or drobb@vah.com. Peter Siavelis, Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Published in Daily Herald in December 25, 2021 (4575386) , posted 12/25/2021.

