SpotemGottem Drops Off Eerie Banger "Deep Fried"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotemgotem had the top of 2021 on lock. It was damn-near impossible to escape the rattling sounds of "Beat Box," thanks to the TikTok challenge that propelled the song to virality. At the same time, he faced his...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Flexes Beach Holiday Vacation By Twerking On Balcony

In the midst of a controversy, Saweetie knows just how to distract her naysayers. The rapper has been coming under fire in recent months after clips of her live performances surface online. Saweetie has been working on her career and craft for years, first starting out as a viral sensation on social media, but the USC graduate has been able to secure those partnerships and deals that have catapulted her into Grammy-nominated categories.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
earmilk.com

Husko drops carefree disco banger "Goodnight"

Malta-born DJ and producer, Husko drops soulful and escapist anthem “Goodnight,” an infectious offering which taps into his trademark house sound framed by nu-disco sensibilities. Driven by funk styled piano chords and an earthy bassline, the banger takes us back to sunny days and carefree parties within its groovy disco sound.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Eric Sharp Drops New Single,’Like Water’ Off Forthcoming EP!

Discovering new music from artists we’ve never heard from is one of the world’s simplest joys. Today, we get to experience said joy, and it is thanks to one, Eric Sharp. Here at EDMTunes, we’ve previously written about Sharp. Looking back in our archive, we can see that we shared a quality tune from Sharp alongside Tenova in 2016, titled ‘Hallucination‘. Today, we share with you a second quality tune, this time a single from his upcoming EP. The tune in question is that of his latest offering titled ‘Like Water’ featuring vocal work from Doe Paoro. If you’re into melodic, vocal-driven house music, then this is a tune you won’t want to pass up.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Infekt Drops “Monkey Dance” Off Disciple Alliance Vol. 7

Tap into the riddim. Infekt returns to Disciple Records with “Money Dance” – a standout track on the label’s Alliance Vol. 7 compilation. The track reels you in with a mischievous hook of distorted instrumentals and seamlessly builds up into an eruptive drop that will have your head banging against the rails. “Monkey Dance” comes as part of the release of Alliance Vol. 7, which includes tracks from the likes of Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Ray Volpe, Bandlez and other Disciple family favorites.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

TyFontaine Drops Off New Track, “Numb”

Just weeks after sharing the deluxe edition of Ascension, featuring 12 new tracks, TyFontaine has returned with another new release. This time around, the recording artist is feeling “Numb.”. “BabyUKnowImWavy,” Fontaine captioned a recent Instagram post promoting the song. “#beautifulmichigirls it’s up!” “I could get you wavy too,” he...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eli Fross Delivers Banger After Banger On “The Book Of Eli”

It may not be new music Friday, but that didn’t stop Eli Fross from dropping off a fire new 9-track project that includes features from Lil Zay Osama on “Mad Max,” Bankroll Buna on “Gangway” and Sleepy Hallow on “Steppas Freestyle.”. Apart from the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Drops New Banger "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)

Fredo Bang is finally back home. After his arrest earlier this year, the rapper has made up for lost time, especially since his album Murder Made Me dropped while he was away. The album continues to pick up steam but Fredo has quietly been unveiling new singleson practically a weekly basis. Some of them tap into his fury-filled flow where he reflects on shootouts and paranoia while others find him in his R&B bag, singing about pain and love.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Preme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"

Last year, Toronto rapper Preme sat down with HNHH to discuss his project Link Up, his relationship with Drake and the establishment of his own record label, Reps Up Entertainment. During our conversation, Preme said he was focused on growing the label, and was searching for artist to join his...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Responds To Backlash After Performing Young Dolph Diss

The passing of Young Dolph rippled through the city of Memphis and across the world. Fans continue to mourn his death and carry his memory in any way possible. Unfortunately, the feud he had with other rappers from the city continues to carry on. Over the weekend, footage emerged of Blac Youngsta's performance at Aces of Dallas nightclub in Texas where he performed his diss record towards Dolph, "Shake Sum." Backlash ensued with many fans believing that it was in poor taste for Youngsta to perform this specific record a little over a month after Dolph's passing.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Bangers N Mash with DJs Saff + Tom

DJs Saff and Tom will be serving up the best of alternative, mod, soul, punk, new wave and a lot more. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Every Thursday we’re bringing you Bangers N Mash at The Night Owl...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops Off "Free Hood"

The streets have felt Hoodrich Pablo Juan's across this year, even if he's been incarcerated. The former 1017 rapper was arrested on RICO charges in 2021 but he's steadily released music since then. At the top of the year, he shared Designer Dope Boyz -- his follow-up to 2020's Master Sensei 2.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES

