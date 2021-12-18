SpotemGottem Drops Off Eerie Banger "Deep Fried"

Discovering new music from artists we’ve never heard from is one of the world’s simplest joys. Today, we get to experience said joy, and it is thanks to one, Eric Sharp. Here at EDMTunes, we’ve previously written about Sharp. Looking back in our archive, we can see that we shared a quality tune from Sharp alongside Tenova in 2016, titled ‘Hallucination‘. Today, we share with you a second quality tune, this time a single from his upcoming EP. The tune in question is that of his latest offering titled ‘Like Water’ featuring vocal work from Doe Paoro. If you’re into melodic, vocal-driven house music, then this is a tune you won’t want to pass up.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO