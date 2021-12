Breath of the Wild was the first of many for the Zelda series, featuring an expansive, open-world with weapon durability and a soft ambient soundtrack was a clear contrast to the sweeping orchestras we have often associated with the franchise. In many ways, these changes were very successful and went over well with fans. I enjoyed exploring the huge world of Hyrule this time around, and the weapons mechanic was challenging (albeit definitely annoying at times at critical moments in boss fights, no question). The only change from the norm that I question now is the ambient soundtrack. At the time, I appreciated that it served as ambient background noise that didn’t distract from the exploration, but it was at the cost of having memorable music.

