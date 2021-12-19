ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liverpool defender Phillips tops Eintracht Frankfurt shopping list

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool defender Nat Phillips is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt. With Eintracht Frankfurt preparing to lose Evan N'Dicka at the end of the season, they're in the market for...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

Former Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible, Inter have a great team. "A fundamental factor that could benefit the Nerazzurri is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan N'dicka
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Real Sociedad in Talks With Paris SG Over Loan Deal for Rafinha

The January window presents Paris Saint-Germain an opportunity to offload players who have no future with the capital club. It will be a tough sales job for the French giants as some players have seen little to no consistent playing time to entice a club to purchase the player. According...
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Eintracht Frankfurt#Reds#Bild#Tribal Football
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​STUNNER! Barcelona agree fee for Man City winger Ferran Torres

Barcelona have agreed a deal that could go as high as £55 million with Manchester City to secure the signature of Ferran Torres. The Spanish attacker has been a target for the Catalan giants for several months. According to Sky Sports and other sources, Barca will pay part of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Real Madrid watching Lille attacker Jonathan David

Real Madrid are watching Lille attacker Jonathan David. Marca says Los Blancos are interested in David. The Canadian has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this term, leading the goalscoring charts ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. He is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea interested in Barcelona defender Sergino Dest

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. The Daily Express says Barcelona would allow Dest to leave with the Blues among the sides chasing the USA international as cover for Ben Chilwell, who suffered a partial ACL tear last month. Dest is primarily deployed as a right-back but his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi assures Dest in crunch talks

Barcelona coach Xavi has assured Sergino Dest he's in his plans. The fullback is being linked with a move away in January after a difficult first-half of the season. However, Sport says Dest is adamant he's been held back by injuries and after a crunch meeting with Xavi, has been assured he still has a future with the Catalans.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Martial meets with Rangnick to discuss Man Utd future

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has held talks with manager Ralf Rangnick about his situation. The 26-year old Frenchman is keen on a move to Sevilla after growing frustrated with his lack of starts at United this season. His agent Philippe Lamboley irritated Rangnick earlier this month by going public...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas interesting Leeds

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas is interesting Leeds United. Leeds 'will make an offer for Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas', according to Talha Arslan. The journalist claims the Whites will look to bring the Macedonian to Elland Road in January. Elmas is primarily a central midfielder but can also operate in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton, Wolfsburg tracking Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu

Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu is attracting Premier League interest. Everton are among European clubs closely monitoring Amuzu. L'Avenir says Everton, Wolfsburg and Rangers are among the clubs tracking his progress in Belgium, although no official offer has been made yet. The midfielder has benefited from working with coach Vincent Kompany.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Smith happy with U23 trio

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is happy with what he's seen from their U23 players. Three prospects were on the bench for the Aston Villa defeat, with centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson joined by forwards Jon Rowe and Tom Dickson-Peters. “They've done well in the 23s games that I've been watching," Smith...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy