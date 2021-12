FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are doing what they can to mitigate the COVID-19 risk, and they have told families not to come to town for the holidays. "They got to stay home this year. We got to make that sacrifice again," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "That's what we came to at the decision as the NFL and also as a team, the Dallas Cowboys. We just got to do whatever it takes to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to win."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO