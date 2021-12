Writer John Hughes came up with the idea for the film when he was packing for a vacation. He explained: "I was going away on vacation, and making a list of everything I didn’t want to forget. I thought, 'Well, I'd better not forget my kids.' Then I thought, 'What if I left my 10-year-old son at home? What would he do?'" Hughes also thought how his kids would be most scared of burglars and wrote up eight pages of notes that later developed into a screenplay.

