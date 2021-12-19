Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long injury layoff to land two quadruple jumps and score a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese championships
Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games?. Three of America's premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know how to fight and not quit, no matter how ugly a game might be. That's the biggest reason why the Titans are a win, or an Indianapolis loss, from clinching their second straight AFC South title with two games remaining. A team that has had 88 different players on the field in a season, the most ever in a non-strike season, never gives up — even when down 10-0 at halftime.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book says that because of the unpredictability of COVID-19, he and fellow reserve QB Trevor Siemian adopted the motto: “Stay ready.”. Now, because of a COVID-19 outbreak infecting at least 15 Saints players and several coaches, Book is on...
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team. “USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Graham is one of the those cheery characters who always seems to have a smile on his face, and it just gets bigger around Christmas. The New York Giants' defensive coordinator loves the season, except during football season.
