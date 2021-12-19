ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Sofia Goggia has been unbeaten in...

olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
Sofia Goggia
Frankfort Times

Lipinski, Weir and White evaluate nationals and Olympics

So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games?. Three of America's premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Gritty Titans win from clinching AFC South after big rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know how to fight and not quit, no matter how ugly a game might be. That's the biggest reason why the Titans are a win, or an Indianapolis loss, from clinching their second straight AFC South title with two games remaining. A team that has had 88 different players on the field in a season, the most ever in a non-strike season, never gives up — even when down 10-0 at halftime.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Friday's Transactions

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Bobby Hart from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Frankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Thursday Sports in Brief

The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Saints' Book hails 'unbelievable opportunity' to make debut

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book says that because of the unpredictability of COVID-19, he and fellow reserve QB Trevor Siemian adopted the motto: “Stay ready.”. Now, because of a COVID-19 outbreak infecting at least 15 Saints players and several coaches, Book is on...
NFL
France
Norway
Sports
Frankfort Times

1st ODI cricket game between US and Ireland off due to virus

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team. “USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure...
BASEBALL
Frankfort Times

Giants D boss Pat Graham loves Christmas, just not in-season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Graham is one of the those cheery characters who always seems to have a smile on his face, and it just gets bigger around Christmas. The New York Giants' defensive coordinator loves the season, except during football season.
NFL

