Soccer

BVB chief Watzke favours Real Madrid for Haaland over Prem move

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits a move to Spain would be best for Erling Haaland. Real Madrid are keen on Haaland, though Manchester United, Manchester City...

www.tribalfootball.com

