Jack Stallard: A day to remember?

As I’ve said before, one thing we learned from 2020 was just how much we love sports. It was torture not being able to watch them and heck, we were limited in how much we could play them as well. Even just a pickup game was hard to come by. Parks closed down and I even remember seeing basketball hoops with a piece of wood or something covering the rim so people wouldn’t play pickup games. At the time, I lived at an apartment complex that had a basketball court but it was kept locked during the quarantine lockdown. That still didn’t stop some people from getting in illegally but not even being able to shoot hoops was just another thing added to my long list of things I wish I had.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO