ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: BBC Test Match Special team not at Adelaide Oval for second Test after Covid-19 scare

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC Test Match Special commentary team will not be at the Adelaide Oval on day four of the second Ashes Test after a member of the broadcast crew tested positive for Covid-19. The result means the BBC...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

BBC Spoty favourite Raducanu isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19, on the same day she was confirmed as overwhelming favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award. In a year of spectacular British sporting success, Raducanu is odds-on with bookmakers after she was named on a six-person Spoty shortlist. But a positive Covid result means the teenager, who went through qualifying to win the US Open without dropping a set, must now isolate in Abu Dhabi where she had been hoping to take part in the Mubadala exhibition tournament this week.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for 4 and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cummins
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. At tea in the day-night encounter, Buttler remained unbeaten on 25 off a dogged 196 balls and Stuart Broad was on 0, with 288 runs behind and needing to negotiate 26 tricky overs in a final session under lights with twilight falling.
WORLD
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide Oval#Covid#Test Match Special#Ashes Test#Australian#Abc
The Independent

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd leaves Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box

Former England player and coach David Lloyd has announced his decision to stand down as a cricket commentator with Sky Sports after more than two decades in the role.Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd brought a learned eye to proceedings during a stint filled with highs and lows covering England, while his wit and self-deprecatory sense of humour endeared him to audiences across the country.He was the last of the ‘old guard’ on the microphone at Sky, which axed ex-England captains David Gower and Lord Botham in 2019 while former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding retired from broadcasting earlier this...
SPORTS
AFP

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test

Australia ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide Monday and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors' dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters. Joe Root's men will head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting Sunday knowing that the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia way back in 1936-37.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Ashes: There's a lot for me to learn from Adelaide Test, says Labuschagne

Melbourne [Australlia], December 22 (ANI): Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne might have hit a century in the Adelaide Test but he isn't satisfied and wants to make a big score when hosts meet England in the third Ashes Test on Sunday. Australia are 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning...
SPORTS
The Independent

England staring at Ashes series defeat after second Test loss

Jos Buttler led England’s underdog attempts to take the second Ashes Test all the way to the wire before treading on his stumps to give Australia a 2-0 lead and one hand on the urn.Buttler’s steel ensured the day/night Test reached a final floodlit session on day five as he clung on for 207 balls and 26 runs – the second longest innings of 55-match career – but he could not save his outclassed team from a 275-run defeat.With 24 overs left he was ninth man down in unbelievable fashion, stepping deep in his crease and dislodging the bails...
SPORTS
BBC

Teacher sacked after horse kick video shared

A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral. Footage was shared online last month by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire. At the time Mowbray Education Trust said...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen has died of cancer at the age of 37.Luge GB announced that Rosen, who competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games, died on Sunday after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.The American-born Rosen secured the best place finish for a British luger in history when he finished sixth at a World Cup race in Canada in 2009.With great sadness we announce that 3x @TeamGB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer. AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was...
SPORTS
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy