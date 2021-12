The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken congratulated Germany on the formation of its new government and Minister Baerbock on her new role. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, and agreed that a strong response was needed should Moscow escalate. They also discussed combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, standing up for democracy and human rights globally, and Germany’s priorities for its 2022 G7 presidency.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO