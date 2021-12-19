Hutch companies in recent edition of business publication

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council rezoned lots to allow Salt City Brewing to build a parking lot at their meeting Tuesday. "The properties we are talking about are 15 East 6th and an unaddressed parcel on East 6th," said City Planner Ryan Hvitlok. "For those familiar with the neighborhood, it would be the properties that are just to the east of Salt City Brewing. There was a house that was there that was demolished earlier this summer. Then, there is a small property that is to the south of that property, as well."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO