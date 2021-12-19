ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hutchinson, KS

Hutch companies in recent edition of business publication

 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local companies were recently featured in an edition of Business Facilities magazine, featuring Reno County as one of the most diversified county economies...

Statistics tell 2021 COVID story

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Data Analyst DJ Gering provided some statistics to Hutch Post on how the pandemic progressed through 2021. Deaths are relatively steady through this fall, as compared to last fall. Hospitalizations are even with January and September of 2021 with 10 days left in December.
Property rezoned for parking lot Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council rezoned lots to allow Salt City Brewing to build a parking lot at their meeting Tuesday. "The properties we are talking about are 15 East 6th and an unaddressed parcel on East 6th," said City Planner Ryan Hvitlok. "For those familiar with the neighborhood, it would be the properties that are just to the east of Salt City Brewing. There was a house that was there that was demolished earlier this summer. Then, there is a small property that is to the south of that property, as well."
Evergy: Energy efficiency program proposal filed with KCC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Evergy has filed paperwork with the Kansas Corporation Commission asking to spend money to help people learn to be more energy efficient. "This proposal of programs offers both residential and business customers a chance to invest in their homes and businesses with more efficient technology and really learn about how they can effect their energy use and ultimately save money in the long run," said Brian File, director of products at Evergy.
Cantrell: 'Take seriously' issues with Landmark Building

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The closure of streets surrounding the Landmark Building during the windstorm last week prompted city council member Jade Piros de Carvalho to ask city building official Izzy Rivera about the building at the council's meeting Tuesday. "In the past, we have tried to make contact with...
