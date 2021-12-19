Is Colorado home to an ancient astronomical observatory? The question is testing archaeological limits.

We sit in the west courtyard. We chat about the times we have nearly died over our long lifetimes. Death is a tossed stone. Memory is a pool. The melanoma incident. The two bloody births. The numerous fatal car accidents mitigated or avoided. The angioplasty. Open heart surgeries. Several resistant staph infections. Three muggings at gun-point. My estranged husband’s attack with axe. We omit our dire childhood diseases, too long ago for consideration. We digress, include the several near deaths of our children from accidents and disease, near deaths of our nieces (cars, drugs, suicide attempts), the blood clots of our brother, and so on. We could go on to our parents. If death were fire, to fight it we would have to light thousands of candles. The ripples from the death stone expand and multiply, we could be approaching horror. But we are approaching the image of the two of us floating serenely in a pond on a hot summer day in the future. We dunk gingersnaps. The death stone drops into the pool, ripples gently out. We like the sound of the water. We are alive. We hold each other’s hands this afternoon in early spring; the sunlight is delicate and barely warm.

