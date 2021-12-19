ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEAN-UP ON AISLE 1: Anonymous shopper foils robbery at Alabama grocery checkout counter

By alabamanow
 6 days ago
An attempted robbery ended calmly and non-violently thanks to the quick-thinking of an anonymous Winn-Dixie shopper, according to an eyewitness.

The Alexander City Police Department was called to the scene at checkout aisle one Wednesday afternoon to take Israel Tolbert, who was lying on the ground in a restraint position, into custody. Tolbert, a 33-year-old Dadeville resident, was arrested for third-degree robbery, according to the police report.

When the cops arrived, the unknown man took his groceries and left.

“The guy just gave everybody a wave and left, and I felt like we probably should have applauded,” Coosa County resident Cameron Lackey said. “Everybody seemed frozen except for that guy, and I just thought it was remarkable how quickly he sprang into action.

Lackey, who works for Alexander City Schools, said she was standing in line for checkout a few aisles down when she first noticed the incident, after the cashier let out a “kind of yelp.” She did not notice a weapon.

“The attempted robber grabbed the cashier and had his arms around her and she was saying ‘OK, just let me get it; let me get it,'” she said.

Alexander City police captain Mario Hodge confirmed the scene.

“He came up behind the cashier, held her arms against her side and told her to give him the money,” Hodge said.

Lackey, hands shaking, said she tried to auto-dial emergency services on her iPhone — which is done by holding down the volume and side button, and dragging the “Emergency SOS” slider — but couldn’t think straight.

It was at that point that a man in his 40s or 50s came up behind the suspect, put him in what Lackey described as a “wrestling hold” and slowly lowered him to the ground, all the while speaking to the suspect in soothing tones.

According to the eyewitness, the man appeared to be trained in de-escalation techniques.

“It was over just as quickly as it started,” Lackey said. “It was very smooth. I can almost promise he didn’t hurt the guy.”

The random citizen continued to restrain Tolbert until the police arrived, then took off.

Lackey said she regrets not thanking him.

“I think he needs to be acknowledged as a hero,” she said. “Because whether that fellow was armed or not, I think that was really scary for everybody involved.”

Hodge also commended the anonymous citizen.

“We appreciate the help from a local hero that quickly diffused the situation,” he said.

Brian Michael
5d ago

Guy was probably just passing through town. First time in the store ever, and that happens. Either way, good for him. More people like that makes people think twice before committing a crime.

Alabama Angel
5d ago

I agree that the hero must've had de-escalation training. I know a lot of men that would have intervened but very few would have been able to do it so calmly. God bless this man whoever he is. I am so thankful that nobody was hurt. Prayers to ALL.

Colette Hardaman
5d ago

🤜🤛 Well done! A good man to step in and handle the situation saved the day! The robber took the opportunity to rob when a female was at the register he could over take. He had to be shocked and amazed at suddenly being the one over taken by a man and lowered to the floor. He got his karma with some humble pie 🥧 waiting for police, and he will never know who that guy was or where he came from. There are more good men than a lot of people realize. I had an ice cream truck running for 15 years.

ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

