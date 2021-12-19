Man accidentally released from jail arrested by Alabama police

One week after he was accidentally released from the Jefferson County Jail, the Alabaster Police Department arrested Matthew Amos Burke on Friday, Dec. 17.

It wasn’t discovered until late Monday afternoon that Burke wasn’t actually supposed to be released from custody, according to a release from the jail. Burke was arrested near the Chevron off of Interstate 65 at exit 238 following a tip to APD around 8 p.m. last night.

The U.S. Marshals had been searching for Burke since Monday night, and said he was constantly on the move and had even dyed his hair blonde to avoid being recognized.

Burke was already facing a 17-year prison sentence after being arrested in 2020, along with Tabatha Nicole Hodges, and charged with the kidnapping of Elton B. Stephens.

According to court documents, Stephens was kidnapped from his home by the two who demanded a $250,000 ransom before returning him home and threatening his family should he call the police.

The two plead guilty to the kidnapping in August and were sentenced in November.

No new charges have been made public.