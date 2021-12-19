ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama attorney arrested for promoting prison contraband

 6 days ago
An Alabama attorney was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff Office for promoting prison contraband.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Selma attorney Margaret Mitchell was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Granthum said that Mitchell went to the Dallas County Jail to meet with an inmate, Marquavious Benjamin on December 8. The report stated that Mitchell was paid to take contraband (birthday cards) into the inmate. Mitchell doesn’t represent the inmate. She was video recorded by the jail cameras giving the cards to the inmate.

Jail recovered the card and Dallas County Investigator Michael Kiser tested the inside of the card and it tested positive for cocaine. Kiser interviewed Mitchell on Tuesday. Mitchell stated that she has taken cards into the inmate before.

Mitchell was released on $15,000 bond and represented by Attorney Wesley Kelly. Benjamin is also charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Granthum said what Mitchell did was potentially dangerous.

“I don’t think she knows how many people she put in danger,” Granthum said. “She put inmates and correctional officers lives in danger.”

Mitchell was one of three finalists selected to replace Dallas County District Court Judge Bob Armstrong, which eventually went to Vernetta R. Perkins.

“Nobody is above the law, what is done in the dark, will come to light sooner or later,” Jackson said.

J Jay
5d ago

As a mother who has a Son in prison , I can tell you right now She knew what she was doing . She made about 5 K for taking that card in . Fentantol , one stamp laced with it is 500.00 , a cell phone taken into the prison by the guards 1000.00 . They have runners in prison the guards pay to cover for them . All money is paid by someone on the outside , through Pay Pal or Money Pak untraceable . My Son never did drugs before prison he went in for forgery , now he is a full blown Drug addict in prison getting any kind of drug he wants by the prison officials . I am glad she got caught and Kay Ivey needs to be thrown right up in there to .

stopcryingsimp
6d ago

so this lady may have not had any idea what was on it. it was a card and people get sentimental about their family. she said that she did it b4. where they not checking the camera then? how do you know she took money to get it in? if you have no evidence saying she intentionally did that to just get drugs in let her go. no need wasting money on a one off.

Lois L
6d ago

She knew it was a risk when she was paid to take the cards in. Only Kiser said the cards supposedly tested positive for cocaine. His word is not trustworthy. It would be wise for her to collect her charges and forget who gave the cards to her. The law will not protect her once motion of discovery is laid out.

