Alabama attorney arrested for promoting prison contraband

An Alabama attorney was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff Office for promoting prison contraband.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Selma attorney Margaret Mitchell was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Granthum said that Mitchell went to the Dallas County Jail to meet with an inmate, Marquavious Benjamin on December 8. The report stated that Mitchell was paid to take contraband (birthday cards) into the inmate. Mitchell doesn’t represent the inmate. She was video recorded by the jail cameras giving the cards to the inmate.

Jail recovered the card and Dallas County Investigator Michael Kiser tested the inside of the card and it tested positive for cocaine. Kiser interviewed Mitchell on Tuesday. Mitchell stated that she has taken cards into the inmate before.

Mitchell was released on $15,000 bond and represented by Attorney Wesley Kelly. Benjamin is also charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Granthum said what Mitchell did was potentially dangerous.

“I don’t think she knows how many people she put in danger,” Granthum said. “She put inmates and correctional officers lives in danger.”

Mitchell was one of three finalists selected to replace Dallas County District Court Judge Bob Armstrong, which eventually went to Vernetta R. Perkins.

“Nobody is above the law, what is done in the dark, will come to light sooner or later,” Jackson said.