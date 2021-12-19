ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron will hit us like a ton of bricks, O’Neill warns

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U01VL_0dQyKJN300

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has warned that Omicron will hit Northern Ireland “like a ton of bricks”.

Ms O’Neill said modelling presented to Stormont ministers suggests that in a worst-case scenario, the region could be facing 30,000 cases a day.

Executive ministers are involved in ongoing discussions about the situation ahead of a formal meeting on Wednesday, when it is expected new restrictions to be applied after Christmas will be announced.

But Ms O’Neill told the BBC Sunday Politics programme that ministers will act before then if it is deemed necessary.

By the end of the year this is going to be the dominant strain, this will be overwhelming and we are going to have to intervene

Michelle O’Neill

She said: “We are continuing to work around the clock with public health officials to understand the impact because there are things that we currently know, but there are also things that we do not know.

“In terms of what we know, we know that this is going to hit us like a ton of bricks.

“We know that by the end of the year this will be the dominant strain of Covid we know that we will peak in the middle of January, we know it is going to spread rapidly.

“What we don’t yet know is the impact in terms of our hospital situation, and we expect to understand that a bit more tomorrow and that is when we will engage again.

“Then we decide when to intervene and what is the appropriate intervention.”

Ms O’Neill also said the Stormont Executive cannot be “held to ransom” by what is happening in England in order to get financial support from the UK Government to introduce Covid restrictions.

She said: “We have been very much focused on raising finances, we need money in order to support interventions because health are telling us that the booster programme in itself isn’t enough, we are going to need an intervention of some sort.

“We need to have the backs of the workers, we need to support businesses if we have to intervene. You cannot do this without money.

“I myself have constantly engaged with the Treasury making the case for finances.

“We shouldn’t have to wait for what is happening in England in order for us to act.

“These figures are really alarming. It is going to be the sheer volume of cases that is going to be a dominant feature throughout January.

“We know that by Christmas Day we could potentially have 11,000 cases a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K20H7_0dQyKJN300

“We know that in the worst-case scenario, in terms of some of the modelling that has been done, we could be facing up to 30,000 cases a day.

“By the end of the year this is going to be the dominant strain, this will be overwhelming and we are going to have to intervene.”

She said the Executive will look at “all options” in terms of introducing new Covid restrictions.

“Everything is on the table,” Ms O’Neill said. “We have to look at all options.

“I think we will have a clearer picture tomorrow in terms of impact on hospital numbers, which is a crucially important factor in terms of any intervention that we may decide to make.

“The nature of that intervention, the timing of that intervention and the length of that intervention is yet to be decided upon.

“Wednesday is our scheduled Executive meeting but if we need to come to a decision point before that then that is certainly what we will do.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title. Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status. Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied. In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle O'neill
Fortune

WHO says Omicron likely to ‘outpace’ Delta variant as the U.K warns of potential ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron infections

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely to outcompete Delta in countries suffering from both strains, as scientists predict that the highly mutated and potentially more vaccine-resistant strain of the virus may become dominant in many countries by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland nightclubs to close as daily Covid cases reach new high

Stormont ministers have agreed that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from Boxing Day.It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of coronavirus.Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said nightclubs will be closed from 6am on December 26.The move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday as ministers discussed how to respond to the Omicron variant.Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue...
WORLD
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Uk#Stormont#Bbc#The Uk Government
The Independent

Lord Frost’s resignation is a chance to press the reset button with Europe

The resignation of Lord Frost from the cabinet is both a threat and an opportunity. Fortunately for the nation the opportunity is vastly more important than the threat. The threat is a narrow one, for it is principally to the position of the prime minister. Lord Frost, David Frost, popularly known as the Brexit minister, was responsible for negotiating the terms under which the UK left the European Union, and then was elevated to the cabinet to implement the details of the deal. He has been much in the public eye for his tough negotiating style, particularly over the element of the agreement concerning the UK trade relations with Northern Ireland. But he was much more than that. He was a chum of Boris Johnson, someone who the prime minister enjoyed working with, a soul-mate even, who shared his optimistic vision of how the country could prosper outside of the EU.
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss has been appointed Brexit minister to thaw out Frosty EU relations

Giving Lord Frost’s role as Brexit minister to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is a politically smart as well as logical and sensible move by Boris Johnson. The signs are that No 10 and the Treasury really do want to “get Brexit done” now as we approach the first anniversary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. There are some remaining issues, which will probably drag on for years, but the attempt to renegotiate the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the “divorce treaty”, has been confirmed with the departure of Frost. The Northern Ireland protocol, fishing licence and other contentious matters will be left where they are. Modest concessions by the EU, such as medicine supply to Northern Ireland, will be pocketed, and blind eyes turned by both sides to trivial violations and cross-border leakages.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Omicron is likely to hit deprived areas the hardest

A recurring theme of the pandemic has been how COVID's impacts have not fallen equally across the UK population. The health and financial burden of the disease has been felt disproportionately by people living in deprived areas. An example of the starkness of this disparity is the fact that, once...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

The former footballer angered them by urging people to protect themselves by having the booster in a recent video. Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house. The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Thousands to get Christmas Day booster jabs as Omicron causes global travel chaos

Thousands are expected to get their Covidbooster jab on Christmas Day, as travellers are hit by flight cancellations over the festive weekend.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.On Christmas Eve, the UK reported more than 122,000 new daily Covid cases, marking the third day in a row infections rose by record levels as Omicron continued its rapid spread.And across the globe, thousands of flights have been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
TRAVEL
The Independent

Micheal Martin: Almost half of Ireland’s adults have now received booster jab

Almost half of Ireland’s adult population has received a Covid vaccine booster, the Taoiseach has said.The update from Micheal Martin came as the HSE warned that Ireland could soon be recording 20,000 confirmed cases a day in a worst case scenario.Mr Martin said, as of Thursday, 49.9% of the adult population had been boosted, which is 37.4% of the whole population.“Great work by staff and volunteers in our vaccine centres, GPs and pharmacists,” he tweeted.Update on our vaccine rollout.Almost half (49.9%) of the adult population have now received a booster or third dose.That’s 37.4% of the total population.Great work by...
WORLD
The Independent

New data estimates 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 last week

New data has emerged showing that Covid infection levels have reached a new record high after a senior health official said findings that the Omicron variant is milder offer a “glimmer of Christmas hope”.An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The new interim data, published on Friday, also shows that around one in 35 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to December 19 – up from one in 45 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nicholls“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit still a ‘lose, lose’ situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision. Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Data suggesting Omicron is milder offers ‘glimmer of Christmas hope’

New data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant offers a “glimmer of Christmas hope”, a senior health official has said.But UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned that it was too early to downgrade the threat from the variant, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.She added: “There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday, but it definitely isn’t...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy