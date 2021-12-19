Closed-End Funds: A Check-Up On The Preferred Space

The investment validates a significant market opportunity in Modern Data Governance, allowing QueryPie to meet rising market demand and support rapid customer growth. CHEQUER, a San Jose-based provider of the QueryPie modern data governance platform, announced that it had closed a USD 17.75 million Preferred Series Seed funding round co-led by Atinum Investment and Murex Partners. KB Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Mirae Asset Capital, and Primer Sazze Partners have also joined its existing investors, Kakao Investment and Y-Combinator. The new funding will support QueryPie’s continued expansion in enabling businesses to leverage a single, holistic platform for managing data governance, analytics, and compliance for all data types while complying with global privacy regulations, as well as scaling further product development. CHEQUER’s total funding round has now reached USD 20.07 million. Cheuk Kim, Managing Partner at Atinum Investment, and Ohsang Kwon, Co-founder and Partner at Primer Sazze Partners will also serve on the board.

