Vitalik has described the Endgame blog post, a realistic Ethereum scaling guide. ETH 2 began late last year, and the move to POS will positively impact the network. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has outlined efforts to increase scaling. This will introduce proof-of-stake and censorship resistance. Vitalik released the roadmap in a blog post titled “Endgame,” released a few days ago. It is the presentation of a future in which the world’s largest smart-contract platform will develop the blockchain while maintaining censorship resistance.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO