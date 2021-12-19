ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Not President Sulayem's proudest moment

f1i.com
 6 days ago

Newly elected FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem enjoyed for several decades a successful career in rallying, establishing himself as a leading motorsport figure in...

f1i.com

f1i.com

Sulayem to devote 'as much time as needed' to F1

New FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has vowed to devote "as much time as needed" to Formula 1's affairs in the future to ensure the sport's sustained growth. Sulayem has succeeded Jean Todt at the helm of the governing body, but the Emirati's agenda is already filling up at a blindingly fast rate in the wake of the controversial epilogue to F1's season and ahead of the introduction of the sport's all-new technical rules.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson asks for NO HATE after tweeting his views about Omicron

Phil Mickelson asked for "no hate" after voicing his opinion about Omicron on Twitter on Thursday evening. Mickelson, who became golf's oldest ever major champion aged 50 at the US PGA Championship earlier this year, tweeted his views about the latest Covid variant sweeping the world. Despite the wave of...
GOLF
Person
Mohammed
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
f1i.com

Marko calls age limit for entry into F1 'nonsense'

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko says the FIA was "stupid" to set an age limit for drivers to compete in Formula 1, insisting the "nonsense" rule puts age before maturity. At 17 years and 166 days, Max Verstappen was by far the youngest driver ever to race in F1,...
MOTORSPORTS
#Fia#The Dubai Autodrome#Uae
f1i.com

Ecclestone puts a twist on F1's call for equality!

Right on cue, Bernie Ecclestone's traditional Christmas greetings were dropped into their recipients' mailboxes this week. Every year, the former F1 supremo's holiday wishes are awaited with a gripping sense of anticipation, as deciphering Mr. E's holiday message is always an amusing exercise. This year, the 92-year-old jumped on the...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Montoya: Perez 'would have been destroyed' 20 years ago

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Sergio Perez would have been heavily criticized in different times for helping Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in F1's dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi. Perez's tyre strategy put the Mexican briefly in command of the race at Yas Marina, and the Red Bull...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
f1i.com

Raikkonen singles out best F1 wins and favourite car

In Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Kimi Raikkonen, one of Grand Prix racing's most popular drivers, closed the curtain on his life and times in Formula 1. The Iceman's career at the pinnacle of motorsport was a two-part affair, the first of which started with Sauber in 2001 when he was 22 and ended in 2009.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Latifi denounces 'abuse, death threats' after Abu Dhabi crash

A shocked Nicholas Latifi has taken to social media to denounce the "hate, abuse and threats of violence" he received after his crash in the recent Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Williams driver's crash brought at Yas Marina's Turn 14 in the closing stages of F1's title decider triggered a safety car and set in motions a series of events that turned the race on its head and led to Max Verstappen snatching the lead from Lewis Hamilton on the event's final lap.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
f1i.com

A salute to Howden Ganley, McLaren's third-ever employee

A veteran of 41 Grands Prix starts, Howden Ganley - seen here above hitching a ride atop François Cevert's Tyrrell at Zandvoort in 1973 - was born on this day in 1941 in Hamilton, New Zealand, and unbeknownst to many the Kiwi was actually McLaren's third-ever employee. A trip...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Bottas tags greatest win and best car with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has singled out his greatest race with Mercedes during his five-year tenure with the championship winning team as well as the Brackley squad's best car. The Finn was drafted in by team boss Toto Wolff in early 2017 following reigning world champion Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire from the sport just days after conquering the title in Abu Dhabi in 2016.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mercedes already on pole as team is first to fire up of 2022 car

Mercedes has pipped all its rivals by a considerable margin to be the first team to fire up its 2022 contender. F1 teams usually bring their car to life in January as they ramp up preparations for pre-season testing, but Mercedes ignited its W13 well ahead of schedule. That's a...
MERCEDES, TX
f1i.com

Spa-Francorchamps photos show facelift is underway

Spa-Francorchamps' planned €80 million facelift is now in full swing, with new pictures released by the Belgian circuit showing the extent of the facility's transformation. Spa's plan to apply for an FIM Grade C licence to welcome motorcycle racing back to its track has compelled the venue to undertake a series of extensive modifications to the run-off areas of several corners where gravel traps will be installed.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ecclestone: I don't think Hamilton is coming back!

Amid continued rumors – likely greatly exaggerated – of Lewis Hamilton's impending retirement, former supremo Bernie Ecclestone thinks the seven-time world champion may not be racing in 2022. Rumors have been swirling since Formula 1's dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi about Hamilton's future, with the Mercedes driver reportedly...
MOTORSPORTS

