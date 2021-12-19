Arrest in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Waterbury police arrested a city man Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.

At 11:43 a.m. police responded to the area of 2561 North Main St. to find a 20-year-old female lying in the road after being hit by a motor vehicle. She is listed in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

Following an investigation, police arrested Christopher Petrosky, 26, of Waterbury, on the following charges: evading responsibility (felony), improper use of marker plates, insufficient insurance, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. He is being held on a $100,000 bond pending court arraignment.