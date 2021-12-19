ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Arrest in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwYnq_0dQyGcWE00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Waterbury police arrested a city man Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.

At 11:43 a.m. police responded to the area of 2561 North Main St. to find a 20-year-old female lying in the road after being hit by a motor vehicle. She is listed in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

Following an investigation, police arrested Christopher Petrosky, 26, of Waterbury, on the following charges: evading responsibility (felony), improper use of marker plates, insufficient insurance, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. He is being held on a $100,000 bond pending court arraignment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtic Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy