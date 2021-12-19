ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Black lawmakers threaten to cut off K St unless it diversifies

By Hailey Fuchs and Laura Barrón-López
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Kt5u_0dQyGZov00
“We choose not to have any meetings with people who don't have African American or Latino lobbyists,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, seen here at a Joe Biden campaign rally on March 7, 2020, told POLITICO. | Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Updated: 12/19/2021 07:50 AM EST

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have a warning for Washington, D.C., lobbyists: Diversify your firms or you won’t have an audience with us.

Long a bastion of white men, K Street has found itself scrambling in recent years to up its representation of employees of color. But the threats from Black lawmakers to stop meetings with certain firms represents one of the most aggressive attempts to actually force K Street to change from within.

“We choose not to have any meetings with people who don't have African American or Latino lobbyists,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) told POLITICO. “You got to be way out of it if you go into a meeting repeatedly with people of color, and you keep bringing three white men from Yale. It's just, no.”

The Black Caucus has not taken a formal vote on whether or not to meet with companies or firms that lack Black male and female representation. But Cleaver said “the majority of the votes are already there for not meeting with them,” if anyone decided to hold a roll call at one of their weekly meetings.

The increasing power and sheer size of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Democratic Party makes it a formidable political force on and off the Hill. The caucus boasts more than 50 members and a number of committee chairs, along with the Democratic Party’s majority whip, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina (also a top Biden ally), and the House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York. For K Street, hiring lobbyists with connections to members of the caucus has become an increasingly integral part of a firms’ competitive strategy.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkP1j_0dQyGZov00
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: House Democratic conference chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) answers questions during a press conference following a meeting of the House Democratic caucus May 17, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Jeffries answered a range of questions including recent reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposes a bipartisan agreement to establish a commission to investigate the events of January 6. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) | Win McNamee/Getty Images

“If you need to hire somebody to lobby the CBC or the CHC or the Asian Pacific Caucus or whatever like yeah, absolutely, I think it makes a hundred percent sense that you hire somebody that represents that community,” said Ivan Zapien, practice leader for government relations at the law firm Hogan Lovells, who is Hispanic.

But diversity remains elusive. A survey published in April from the Public Affairs Council found that just 17 percent of the public affairs profession — a broad term that includes lobbying or government relations — were people of color; 23 percent of respondents reported that there were no people of color in their public affairs team. The survey had a small size of respondents. But a glance at websites for some of the top D.C. firms that include pictures of their staff shows that lobbyists of color are few and far between, especially among the firms’ leadership teams.

“I think the CBC is just kind of, they're losing their patience because we've been talking about this for decades,” said Monica Almond, who co-founded the Diversity in Government Relations Coalition, which launched a demographic survey of the profession earlier this year.

The practice of not meeting with — or making their displeasure known to — firms that don’t have Black operatives in their top ranks is not entirely new. Sources and Cleaver said that Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) started putting firms on notice more than a decade ago. Thompson told corporate advocates who entered his office that if they returned, he wanted to see someone who was not white. His message was clear, he noted: If lobbyists or their clients expect to work with the veteran member, they better take his concerns seriously. Though Thompson says he has not outright denied a meeting for this reason, he hasn’t shied away from warnings.

“We would tell them, say well, ‘if this is your philosophy, you can't come to my office,’” Thompson said. “Because you have to, if you're going to represent your client and come to an African American and your workforce is all white, that's disingenuous to the client you're representing.”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xu456_0dQyGZov00
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, testify before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) | (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Other members have followed suit. Two Democratic lobbyists and one person close to the Congressional Black Caucus confirmed that they had heard that members are refusing to meet with firms because of diversity concerns.

“Now, it’s widespread. I know it’s not everybody but it’s growing,” Cleaver said. “Why should we meet with you, you're putting on display what you think about inclusion.”

Thompson said that his messages have had an effect. A number of lobbyists of color have told him that they found new clients because they knew that there would be “a problem” if their Hill advocacy team remained all white.

“We have to use the bully pulpit of opposition in Congress to say to those companies, if you want to continue to enjoy the support of people like me, you have to make sure that your workforce looks like America,” Thompson said.

The goal, ultimately, is not just to increase Black representation at major lobbying shops but to ensure that Black lobbyists get elevated to the top ranks. Without that, it can make it harder for those lobbyists to move on to high-ranking positions elsewhere and weakens pay equity, said a source familiar with CBC dynamics.

“It's the ones that don't have any African American lobbyists outside of the HR person, and the receptionist,” the source said of firms who are not welcome in some CBC offices.

Decades ago, Republicans pursued a similar strategy, with designs on helping elevate GOP operatives and reshaping K Street. Former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Tex.) helped lead the effort to pressure business groups to hire Republican lobbyists right as the Republican party was retaking congressional power.

With Democrats now controlling Congress and D.C. at-large, firms where a significant proportion of their firms are people of color have seen a boom in business. Among them, theGROUP DC, which boasts on its website a “deep and abiding relationship with the Congressional Black Caucus” (and has ties to Biden), has seen an influx of 18 new federally-registered clients in 2021. Federal Street Strategies, whose chief strategist Paul Brathwaite served as the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, has taken on five new federally-registered clients in 2021 after picking up four each of the previous to years.

But the pressure for K Street to hire Black lobbyists isn’t just being driven by lawmakers on the Hill. The business community itself is pushing to diversify the ranks of people it hires to represent it in D.C., prompted by “clients who no longer want meetings with a bunch of old white guys,” said Ivan Adler, a professional lobbyist headhunter.


A “smart company” would find out who has the best relationship with powerful members, said Thompson. He added that it would be “stupid” for corporate interests not to maximize their chances of finding a friendly audience with those members by bringing someone to the table with whom the lawmakers could identify.

Ultimately, however, operatives trying to change the racial balance on K Street say that a more holistic approach is needed. To staff K Street with more diverse lobbyists, there needs to be a more diverse applicant pool making its way through the pipeline from Capitol Hill and the executive branch — where many lobbyists get their start.

“People who work in advocacy, lobbying, government affairs are, you know, if not exclusively white, predominantly white, and we ask ourselves, well why is this?,” said Doug Pinkham, president of the Public Affairs Council, which has worked with a group called College to Congress that provides funding and training for interns to eliminate barriers to entry to Hill internships. “Who becomes a Congressional staffer? Well, people who are Congressional interns … frankly a lot of white, well-to-do people.”

Comments / 778

carlo cor
2d ago

We don't have a white caucus, we don't force companies to hire more whites, and we don't threaten them if they don't. It is racist. Why isn't it considered racist when blacks do it? Black privilege.

Reply(66)
400
randog1
2d ago

black caucus, black heritage month, black this black that really diversified i assume. we used to have black schools, restaurants, movie theaters even water fountains but that was wrong only because blacks didnt think of it first

Reply(85)
243
Tom Mcclary
2d ago

The CBC is a pack of racist black separatists who claim to want to be treated equality and differently at the same time. You can't have it both ways racist blacks.

Reply(10)
196
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POLITICO

His blistering statement aside, Joe Manchin and other Dems were pretty darn close on climate change provisions. It may keep dragging the bill toward the finish line.

Half a trillion dollars in climate investments would be a BFD, folks. What's happening: Despite his Sunday statement savaging the social spending bill's clean energy language, Democrats and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were quite close to agreement on that title, according to public and private statements from those involved in the talks. Consider these:
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
POTUS
Washington Post

Was the White House warned about pushing people to the Capitol on Jan. 6?

One of the perils of our splintered media ecosystem is that it can be difficult to track information that’s novel and information that isn’t. News has a novelty bias, born in part from decades of deeply reported political coverups — we learn something that we hadn’t encountered before or that’s truly new, and it seems as though it necessarily expands the boundaries of our knowledge in a significant way. We’ve seen this repeatedly in the past decade, with huge troves of information being mined for interesting nuggets — nuggets then treated as important even when they immediately or quickly were revealed as being the opposite.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Dems plot path after Manchin derailment

GET JOE ON THE PHONE — Senate Democrats have a conference call scheduled tonight at 8 p.m. to discuss what’s ahead on the agenda, including revamping the long-fought social spending and climate measure, a doomed voting rights bill and debate about changes to the filibuster. Will Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) be on the call?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Street#Racism#African American#Latino#Yale#The Black Caucus#The Democratic Party#House#Democratic
NBC News

Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 committee in bid to evade deposition

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Monday, arguing that it doesn't have the authority to subpoena him to answer questions about the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit seeks to block the bipartisan panel from moving forward with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democratic rising star Rep. Murphy won't run in 2022

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) announced Monday she won't run for a fourth term in 2022. Why it matters: Murphy, 43, is by far the youngest of more than a dozen House Democrats who are retiring without immediate plans to run for another office. The development, first reported by Politico, comes as Democrats face a historical disadvantage in keeping the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

K Street in a holding pattern after Manchin throttles reconciliation bill

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Influence won’t publish from Friday, Dec. 24-Friday, Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 3. WATCHING AND WAITING: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) may have dropped a bombshell Sunday in declaring that he would not vote for Democrats’ climate and social spending package as is, but in interviews with PI, lobbyists said they are forging ahead as if nothing much has changed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
156K+
Followers
9K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy