Sports

Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Sofia Goggia has been unbeaten in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Goggia
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

IIHF cancels U18 women's championship for 2nd straight year

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Lipinski, Weir and White evaluate nationals and Olympics

So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games?. Three of America's premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super G#Italy#Val D Is Re#Ap
Herald-Palladium

NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson played some of the best basketball of his three-year career when All-Star teammate Devin Booker was out with a hamstring injury. Now Booker's back, Johnson's still pouring in the points, and it has made the NBA-leading Suns even more dangerous.
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

EXPLAINER: Guide to the Ashes, test cricket's biggest stage

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket got you stumped? Don't know your Ashes from your dust?. Ahead of one of the biggest games of cricket on the calendar, with Australia aiming to clinch the five-match Ashes series against England by early next week, here's a quick rundown.
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Gritty Titans win from clinching AFC South after big rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know how to fight and not quit, no matter how ugly a game might be. That's the biggest reason why the Titans are a win, or an Indianapolis loss, from clinching their second straight AFC South title with two games remaining. A team that has had 88 different players on the field in a season, the most ever in a non-strike season, never gives up — even when down 10-0 at halftime.
NFL
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

DALLAS (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks have won more than they've lost in five games with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the COVID-19 protocols, thanks to two wins in Texas on a back-to-back. Middleton scored 26 points and the Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Friday's Transactions

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Bobby Hart from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby fulfilling his potential in 3rd year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby wasn't popular in high school, struggled with his focus while in college at Eastern Michigan and checked himself into rehab for alcoholism after a disappointing rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, in his third year, it's all coming together for the...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Niners struggle mightily on 3rd down in 20-17 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers, led by two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, turned in a mighty defensive performance against Tennessee on first and second down. Third down was another story.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

1st ODI cricket game between US and Ireland off due to virus

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team. “USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure...
BASEBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Giants D boss Pat Graham loves Christmas, just not in-season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Graham is one of the those cheery characters who always seems to have a smile on his face, and it just gets bigger around Christmas. The New York Giants' defensive coordinator loves the season, except during football season.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn't listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday's game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup...
NBA

