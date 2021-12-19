10 Things You Should Never Do in South Dakota

It's not easy getting mail to Lake Preston in the wintertime. Oh wait, let me correct that... It used to be not easy getting mail to Lake Preston in the wintertime. If you're a fan of the Laura Ingalls Wilder books (and aren't we all?), you know that the Ingalls clan lived in DeSmet, South Dakota. (Yes you guys who only know the TV series, the Ingalls didn't live in Walnut Grover their entire existence on the planet). Well in The Long Winter book, Laura talks about how a neighbor volunteered a to make a mail run during a winter blizzard from DeSmet to Lake Preston...a long and dangerous run of some 12 miles!

