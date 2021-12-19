Florida High Schooler's American Flag Torched, Then Replaced
BROOKSVILLE -- A Florida high school student gets a new American flag for his pickup truck, after someone set his old one on...wflanews.iheart.com
BROOKSVILLE -- A Florida high school student gets a new American flag for his pickup truck, after someone set his old one on...wflanews.iheart.com
Anyone that burns our and your own Americans flag should be shipped out of America into Cuba or any other socialist communist county where they belong and see how long they last before begging to come back. I mean seriously that's all you had on your mine let me burn a Americans flag where innocent people lost their own families and friends and love ones defending that flag and national anthem and military 🎖️🪖🎖️ woman and men who left their own families to save ours!!! I find that completely disgusting and horrible and a complete frigging disgrace to say the least!!
Comments / 4