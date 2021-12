Towards the beginning of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, an unnamed soldier hands a man from the opposing side a coffee-filled mug. After dealing with countless hardships throughout the story, filled with destruction and death, the soldier tells the man, "It's the little things that make life worth living, don't you think so?" This single statement was enough to bring me to tears. Final Fantasy 14 is one of those little things in my life that has brought so much joy and comfort in the past two years of hardships around the world.

