ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former Kentucky Basketball Star

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. View the original article to see embedded media. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. The report form Chariana can be...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Sign Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN (Dec. 21, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Gabriel (6’9”, 205) has appeared in 51 career games (one start) across two seasons with New Orleans (2020-21), Portland (2020) and Sacramento (2019-20), recording averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Most recently, Gabriel has appeared in 12 games (10 starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season, averaging 13.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest. He also spent two seasons (2018-20) with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League.
NBA
The Game Haus

Kyrie Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player, the team announced last Friday. Irving has missed the first 30 games of the season after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore not abiding by the New York City mandate that requires players be vaccinated to use indoor gyms, including the Nets home-court, the Barclays Center.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Wenyen Gabriel
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#The Athletic#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Wisconsin Herd#G League#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy