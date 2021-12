If Jesus were on earth today, what would he think of mankind?. Certainly, theologians have pondered the topic, and maybe it’s a question that has been posed to pastors. Certainly, it interested the Rev. Victoria Pretti during a recent conversation with the Coastal Point. She thought for a moment before saying, “Part of me thinks he would not be mad, but he would be very sad,” the new rector at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach said.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO